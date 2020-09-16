The best way to make Rocky Top feel like home is to get involved on campus. Even in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still plenty of organizations meeting in person or online.
With so many different organizations at UT, it can be easy to miss some that highlight diversity and inclusion. Here are just a few of these organizations that you may not be aware of.
The Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers
The Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers is an organization for Asian students studying science or engineering at UT to come together for fellowship. SASE UTK focuses on diversity, community and professionalism to help students reach their full potential in their academic lives and future careers.
The Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers meets each Wednesday via Zoom. For more information about SASE UTK, you can visit their Instagram (@saseutk) or email Vicki Tang, the organization’s public relations director, at wph612@vols.utk.edu.
Black Musicians Alliance
Minority musicians looking for a safe place to belong and make music may want to check out the Black Musicians Alliance. The Black Musicians Alliance provides an equitable, non-elitist place for people to learn about minority musicians, composers and leaders. The BMA also acts as a liaison between students and administration, ensuring that students’ voices are heard.
The Black Musicians Alliance meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Haslam Music Center. Those looking for more information on the BMA can email Lauren Goldston, the BMA’s membership and recruitment officer, at lgolds@vols.utk.edu.
Gaymerz
Gaymerz is an organization that brings together those in the LGBTQ+ community that also happen to be fans of video games. The organization is a safe space for those of all sexual orientations and gender identities to play and discuss video games of all kinds.
Gaymerz usually meets each Friday in HSS 103B from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. but, due to the pandemic, now holds its meetings online through its discord server. For more information about Gaymerz or to get the invite code to the organization’s discord server, email Promise Brown, Gaymerz’ president, at pbrown47@vols.utk.edu.
Manthan - Indian Student Association
Manthan – Indian Student Association at the University of Tennessee is an organization designed to provide a platform for UTK students of Indian origin to come together and celebrate the history and culture of India as well as promote cultural understanding between India and the United States. Manthan welcomes new students to UTK and helps them grow accustomed to college life in all possible ways.
Though Manthan usually meets once a month in person at Hodges Library, they now meet online via Zoom due to the pandemic. For more information about Manthan, email manthan.knoxville@gmail.com.
Leading Women of Tomorrow
Leading Women of Tomorrow UTK is an organization that aims to bridge the gender gap among public representatives and encourage women to pursue leadership. According to the organization, women comprise only 23.3% of legislatures across the world. LWT UTK partners with colleges and universities across the world to launch a series of programs to encourage women to take leadership positions and make their voices heard.
Leading Women of Tomorrow UTK meets once a month via Zoom. Those looking for more information can follow the organization on Instagram (@lwtutk) or email Ella Russell, LWT’s vice president, at erusse23@vols.utk.edu.