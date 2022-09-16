For the first time in its history, the UT Office of Student Media has been integrated into the College of Communication and Information (CCI), setting its four student-run media outlets on a path towards institutional support and sustainable growth at an uncertain time for college media outlets.
The office – home to The Daily Beacon, Phoenix Literary Arts Magazine, Lumos Media Services and a feminist magazine in the process of rebranding – was part of the Division of Student Life for decades.
After months of careful planning on the part of CCI and Student Life leadership, the transition became official on Sept. 1, now an important date in the 150-year history of student media at UT, which began when the semi-monthly newspaper The University Times-Prospectus began printing in 1871.
The transition has received support from faculty, staff and administrators who expect the new leadership model to solidify a mutually beneficial relationship between CCI’s four schools and student media outlets.
The Division of Student Life, previously known as the Division of Student Affairs, began providing administrative oversight and support to student media after the former publisher of The Daily Beacon, the University of Tennessee Publishing Association, was dissolved by the university in 1971.
“Being under the Division of Student Life was a very positive experience,” Director of Student Media Jerry Bush said. “There were many collaborations with Student Life departments on a variety of projects. There were many opportunities for professional development of our staff and students. Student Life has excellent leadership and provided years of good support for Student Media, but they knew that Student Media would have more opportunities to thrive and flourish under CCI.”
The Daily Beacon – the largest of the office’s publications – and its fellow outlets now join WUTK and The Volunteer Channel as CCI’s premiere platforms for hands-on student experience.
The transition to CCI is expected to strengthen the Office of Student Media’s connection to a large network of student media alumni and college faculty across the schools of Journalism and Electronic Media, Information Sciences, Communication Studies and Advertising and Public Relations.
The Office of Student Media has been located in the Communications and University Extension Building alongside CCI since 1969, the year that both the building and the college opened.
“Moving under the flagship of CCI feels like coming home to me,” Bush said. “I hope to see more recruiting opportunities for journalism, photojournalism, advertising, social media, public relations and web design students who are planning to pursue careers in media. I think there will be more opportunities to collaborate with CCI faculty and staff on meaningful projects that can now involve a larger number of students.”
Though the relationship between The Daily Beacon and CCI will now go beyond sharing the same building and recruiting student journalists, the newspaper will remain fully editorially independent and open to students of all majors. It will also remain entirely written, produced and managed by students.
Vice Chancellor for Student Life Frank Cuevas said maintaining the independence of the Beacon was a top priority throughout the planning of the transition, which he hopes will create new opportunities for collaboration which were not possible in the Division of Student Life.
“Having a closer affiliation with the College of Communication and Information allows the college to align its curriculum with some real-world experiences and give it a true laboratory feeling,” Cuevas said. “Now, literally, you could have a classroom inside Student Media, and in that classroom, you could talk about the nuances of lighting and camera angles and all those pieces, where we just didn’t have the expertise and those connections to be able to do that.”
Conversations around the transition began shortly after Joseph Mazer became dean of CCI in July 2021. In his previous role as chair of the department of communication at Clemson University, Mazer oversaw the transition of the university’s six student media units from the Division of Student Life to the department of communication.
He said the move was a success, allowing the university to move the units “while preserving autonomy, independence and also providing extraordinary mentoring, advising and support for the students in those organizations.”
Mazer’s passion for student media dates back to his time in high school in the small town of Mount Carmel, PA, where George McFee, a teacher and local legend, created the first high school television station in the country.
When McFee died halfway through Mazer’s junior year of high school, he and a friend took over the leadership of the station, a job he said shaped him for the rest of his life. He went on to work for a student newspaper and radio station during college.
Now, in his newest role, he is working towards weaving the Office of Student Media into the fabric of the college and providing its publications with the support necessary to grow and adapt in a constantly shifting media landscape.
Largely through its office of advancement, the college will assist the Office of Student Media in engaging its approximately 2,100 alumni into a network of support, a key component in the survival of college media outlets.
“There are an incredible amount of alumni from this college who got their start at The Daily Beacon who are really excited about the opportunity of becoming engaged with the university again,” Mazer said.
One alumnus of The Daily Beacon has already taken the opportunity of supporting the paper.
Tim Sellers (‘88), a founding partner with Memphis-based integrated communications firm inferno and a member of the CCI Board of Visitors, created an endowment for The Daily Beacon to further support the work of the newspaper as it transitions to CCI.
The endowment, built on Sellers’ gift and called the Sellers UTK Daily Beacon Endowment, is open for donation and will provide a source of long-term financial security for the paper.
Sellers worked as an account executive for the Beacon from the spring of 1984 to 1986, a position not unlike the jobs he held at advertising firms before starting his own.
“It truly was the most valuable practical experience I could have had, and I didn’t really appreciate it until I started my career and it’s like, ‘well, I’ve done that,’” Sellers said. “I think it continues to be a valuable point of differentiation for graduates to have that platform, that type of experience.”
Account executive is no longer a role at the paper. Long before social media and the COVID-19 pandemic moved work online and sped up the transition towards digital content and away from print news, Sellers had to dress in business clothes nearly every day to meet with clients.
“I looked like the oldest pledge on campus, cause I was always in a tie,” he said.
The endowment is not Sellers’ first major gift to CCI. He created an endowed advertising scholarship through a gift to the college in 2015.
The Daily Beacon has scaled back its print editions several times. In fall of 2017, the paper ended 50 years of printing five days a week and moved instead to printing only on Mondays and Thursdays, while focusing more attention on digital content. Two years later, the paper began printing once a week on Wednesdays, a schedule that continues today.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the paper briefly printed only once a month.
The transition to CCI and the establishment of the Sellers endowment come as The Daily Beacon and its fellow student media outlets continue to rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic, which flushed the systems and the energy of the newsroom away.
As Editor-in-Chief of the Beacon in March 2020 when students were sent home to quarantine and the newsroom shut down, Gabriela Szymanowska saw how quickly the newsroom could change.
A graduate of the school of journalism and electronic media, Szymanowska now works as a Report For America corps member covering criminal justice, the legal system and the courts for The Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Sarasota, FL.
As a CCI student, she said she “could take questions that arose from my work at the Beacon and ask professors for further feedback and insight.”
“The fact that the Beacon is now fully a part of CCI means that students will have more support in their endeavors of preparing for real field work in an industry that is constantly evolving and presenting new challenges,” Szymanowska said. “Student media is such a vital part when it comes to student journalists. It not only allows for a safe space for students to practice what they learn, but also to explore various paths of reporting, whether that be through different beats or mediums.”
Though its name and form have changed multiple times over more than 150 years, publication of a student newspaper is one of the oldest continuing traditions at UT.
The successor to The University Times-Prospectus, called The Orange and White, was published weekly and later semi-weekly for 61 years, from 1904 until the first edition of The Daily Beacon was published on April 20, 1965.
Since its first edition, the Beacon has provided students from all disciplines the opportunity to gain skills that prepare them for a career after graduation, whether in media or not.
The Office of Student Media has navigated swift changes to digital media and has proven itself adaptable and capable of producing award-winning journalism and alumni, a group that includes Pulitzer Prize-winning author Cormac McCarthy, sports journalism legend Paul Finebaum (‘78) and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Marshall Ramsey (‘91).
Now, 2022 marks the beginning of another era in the life of the Office of Student Media, one that is expected to counteract trends in the field by expanding the support, influence and prestige of student-led publications at UT.
