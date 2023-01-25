A once-white Cook-Out box sits in a puddle outside of UT’s Student Union as leftover french fries rot inside. Hundreds of students meander down the sidewalk and ignore it — they’re late for class.
Parker Wiseman doesn’t ignore it. In fact, he realizes that was the fifth one he has seen today. He disposes of it in the nearest trash can, which is already overflowing with garbage.
None of his courses required it, and nobody introduced the idea to him. The very sight of the littered campus he called home was enough for Wiseman. With that, the sophomore finance major created his first campus organization, Smokey’s Clean Up Crew.
Within the first semester of his sophomore year, Wiseman scheduled several organized trash pickups with the help of sophomore finance and psychology major Jack Pitts. The two led these weekly Sunday night pickups around campus and the surrounding Fort Sanders area, which houses a large portion of the off-campus student population.
“I came up with the idea last year,” Wiseman said. “I looked around campus and saw there was a need for change and thought there should be a way to have people integrate and get something back while also providing something for the community.”
Wiseman, amongst several other students, require various amounts of service hours in order to fulfill requirements for memberships of other organizations. Students often need to earn service hours for clubs and Greek Life, and volunteering with Smokey’s Cleanup Crew is just one of the ways they can do that. Through ServeUTK, volunteers are able to log and track their progress after participating in a cleanup. Meeting in the Student Union, they are greeted by Wiseman, Pitts and free food. Director of environmental studies and club advisor Michael McKinney presents a slideshow on correct recycling after attendance.
According to McKinney, the Student Environmental Initiatives fee, or the Green Fee, provided the organization with funds this semester to help afford the materials needed for these pickups.
“The Green Fee generates about $800,000 a year in revenue for sustainability on campus,” McKinney said. “We just applied for money from this fund, and they gave us about $7,000 this semester.”
Groups of two or three form after the presentation. Each group receives one trash picker, one trash bag and one recycling bag. Then, they set off to areas around campus and Fort Sanders for two hours.
Many events on and off campus produce large amounts of trash each week, allowing Wiseman to make the decision to change the cleanups from bi-weekly to weekly.
“Something we were worried about when we originally started the organization was doing it every week,” Wiseman said. “We weren’t sure if we should give it time for trash to spawn right back in the place where we picked it up. We didn't want volunteers not knowing what to do and dilly dallying around without trash to pick up.”
Wiseman and other club executive members quickly found there was plenty to pick up, regardless of time.
Due to the success of this year’s football team, the days following big games seemed to yield the most trash. Herds of Tennessee fans pour into the city to attend home games then leave behind evidence of a victory in the form of beer cans.
“After the Florida game, there was so much trash, so many cans,” Pitts said. “I don’t know if we weighed that one, but I’m sure it was our largest.”
The crew weighed their first set of cleanups, but as the volunteer population increased, the amount of bags collected became far too large to weigh. Pitts approximated each shift to weigh in around a couple hundred pounds.
“The process of weighing everything we have collected would be tedious and time consuming,” Pitts said. “For example the most recent one, we had about 90 volunteers, and they're going into the Fort, and you just know how disgusting that can be. It’s dirty Knoxville for a reason.”
The term “dirty Knoxville” is sometimes used by other universities during a football rivalry, in order to describe the town in a derogatory way, referring to the nightlife and student behavior at UT. Although it is meant to offend students, many, including Pitts, embrace it. He just doesn’t want it to feel so accurate to the amount of litter lining the streets.
Regardless of the nickname, a job was still in need of completion. Wiseman, Pitts and McKinney concluded that in total, the weight of the bags collected over the first semester was close to a ton.
“Based on what we measured the first pickup, I got a pretty good idea on average how much each bag weighed,” McKinney said. “To make a long story short, I’m certain that we picked up at least 2,000 pounds. I also looked at how many recycling bags were collected versus trash bags, and around two-thirds of what we pick up is being recycled, which is really good.”
Some volunteer groups filled up an entire bag and had to start a new one.
“We fill up the entire back of a borrowed recycling facility truck,” Wiseman said. “It’s sometimes overflowing with bags.”
Chloe Ramey, a junior business management major at UT, stumbled across Smokey’s Cleanup Crew through her sorority as an infographic was shared amongst her friends. In need of service hours, Ramey found herself one Sunday evening befriending new students and cleaning up the areas surrounding her apartment complex.
Ramey describes what her experience was like during one of the sessions when she volunteered to help clean up the littered streets with a group of around 50 others.
“Picking up trash isn’t exactly my idea of the most fun day,” Ramey said. “It was actually kind of fun. They had pizza for us and you got to know the people sitting beside you before you paired up and got the supplies. Before I knew it, the pickup was over and I had new friends.”
Ramey found herself sitting beside two sophomore girls during the presentation. They conversed about the cleanup, service hours and later decided to pair up to grab the bags and the picker. They picked up trash around the dorms and the area around Melrose Avenue, which includes Gus’s Good Times Deli.
“Gus’s sidewalk was completely trashed,” Ramey said. “The other girls and I talked about how we never really noticed how bad it was when we were just walking past it on a daily basis. It was mostly empty glass bottles, empty cans and what not, but I was glad I had the picker, because I didn’t want to touch that stuff with my hands, even with gloves.”
Ramey earned service hours for her sorority, Kappa Delta, which she logged immediately after the session. She recalls Pitts attending one of her sororities chapter meetings as he promoted the club and provided information about the pickups.
“He came to one of our chapter meetings and talked about the cleanup crew, and how it was relatively new,” Ramey said. “I remember thinking, ‘Well, I need hours. But also, this person is really a go-getter, helping out with the community just because he wanted to.’”
Pitts oversaw most of the awareness and promotion of the club, attending several outside meetings to present the new community service opportunity to students, staff and any other volunteers that were interested.
Alongside sororities and fraternities, Pitts also introduced the club to other student organizations and built relationships with partnering club faculty. According to Wiseman, there are now over 500 people in the club’s GroupMe.
“Jack has really come through and helped to expand it to what it is now,” Wiseman said. “He deserves a huge chunk of the credit. While it was my idea and I came up with it, I couldn't have done it without him. He’s done such a great job reaching out to different places.”
Pitts experienced positive feedback from volunteers and students living on campus even when they were not participating in cleanups.
“One of my buddies came up to me and just randomly told me he swore the Fort has been cleaner since we have been cleaning it up, and I thought that was super cool,” Pitts said. “It does feel good to be recognized for doing something good.”
With the future in mind, Wiseman and Pitts have hired several new executive board members, including social media positions and other directors to help with promotion and operations of the cleanup crew.
Wiseman plans to have even more opportunities for service hours in the upcoming semesters, with help from his advisor, McKinney.
“I’ve been a student advisor for thirty years, and I don’t think I’ve ever had two students that are more organized and professional than Jack and Parker,” McKinney said. “They’re just amazing, with their ability to do outreach and educate people about this.”
With several semesters to go, Wiseman plans to grow Smokey’s Cleanup Crew into a larger organization that serves as a resource to get service hours and that students tell their friends about.
“Honestly this has gone farther than I ever thought in just the first semester,” Wiseman said. “It’s actually amazing. It’s really cool to see people flow in and flow out of the organization. There are several people who have consistently come to the pickups just to help out the community in general. It’s better than I could’ve imagined.”
It’s been a while since the sidewalk in front of the Student Union has seen a Cook-Out box. Rather than trash, the sidewalk is littered with students meandering in orange volunteer vests. Better than Wiseman imagined.
