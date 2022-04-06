Each year, Earth Day inspires people to become involved in sustainability initiatives, but these inspirations can be quickly lost as the day ends and celebrations cease. Behind the scenes, however, student organizations such as Students Promoting Environmental Action in Knoxville (SPEAK) are working year-round to make a difference.
Founded in 1992 by Mary Anne Peine and Michelle Case, the student-led organization focuses on a wide array of environmental issues, both on campus and on a national spectrum. In the past, they have participated in events such as “Say No to the Foam,” in which members successfully strived to eliminate styrofoam from UT’s dining halls, campus clean-ups and river waste removals.
Sadie Kimbrough, president of SPEAK and a junior at UT, explained the basic premise of SPEAK, and what its members aim to do as one of the main environmental organizations on campus.
“Our mantra is to ‘Think globally, act locally’ so a lot of the projects that we do are on UT’s campus. We kind of try to have a focus each semester, whether that’s a campaign or working on our garden. … The garden is our most consistent project, we have a plot that is across from Sorority Village and next to the UT Culinary Institute and we actually recently just got a grant for it, so we are working to expand our garden to grow a lot of foods,” Kimbrough said.
The SPEAK garden works not only to allow students to have hands-on experience with gardening, but also to feed those who are in need. Members of SPEAK work to cultivate the garden and grow edible goods that can be donated to organizations such as Smokey’s Pantry, which allows students to pick up groceries and fresh produce for free.
Knoxville is very prone to being a food desert, which means that it can be incredibly difficult to buy affordable food, so by providing accessible food free of charge, Kimbrough believes that SPEAK is helping to find a solution for this problem.
Kimbrough described SPEAK’s current and future efforts, and how members are continuing to make a difference both on and off campus.
“This semester we’re trying to get a public compost drop-off on campus. We really try to focus on the campus because there’s a lot to work with there. There are a lot of people and organizations that are always willing to help us out,” Kimbrough said.
“... Right now we’re focused on getting ready for Earth Month. … We have events planned like cookouts, painting the Rock, etc. Social events are one of the best things we can do as an organization. We can do as many petitions or campaigns or protests, but I think really bringing people together around these issues is important.”
While many SPEAK members are continuing to make contributions on campus, others are taking their impact to a global level. Rachel Stewart, former SPEAK president and senior at UT, is currently making environmental contributions while studying abroad in Kyrgyzstan.
Stewart explained her work in Kyrgyzstan and how it was originally inspired by the projects she performed during her time in SPEAK.
“SPEAK was one of my first involvements on campus as a freshman, and it was a really great way to plug into the sustainability scene. As soon as I found it I knew I wanted some kind of leadership role. … I see it every day in how I pursue things in Kyrgyzstan. I’m volunteering with local organizations, like yesterday, we planted trees at a park, and that was cool just drawing experience from SPEAK, you know, working in the garden and learning,” Stewart said.
“I’m six thousand miles away, but it is just kind of similar issues everywhere.”
Stewart believes that the work that she performed during her time with SPEAK is directly impacting her knowledge surrounding her ongoing projects in Kyrgyzstan, and she did not hesitate to discuss the similarities in environmental issues between the two locations. In addition to tree planting, she is also volunteering at a local landfill and researching uranium mines, in which her experiences with waste sorting with the UT Office of Sustainability are proving to be beneficial.
Kimbrough and Stewart urge students who are interested in getting involved to do so through following the organization’s Instagram page or joining their GroupMe. Stewart believes that making the first move can be very difficult, but once this step is made, SPEAK can prove to be an integral part of becoming involved on campus.