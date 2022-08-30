A new student organization has a daunting mission: to completely eliminate the University of Tennessee’s dependency on single-use plastic products.
Plastic Free UT is a student-led movement aiming to make UT more eco-friendly by reducing, and eventually doing away with the use of items such as plastic grocery bags and Styrofoam to-go containers.
The group organized out of the Compost Coalition, another student organization dedicated to sustainability at UT.
Rachel Stewart, senior and co-founder of Plastic Free UT, explained how the movement first began.
“We were planning out our semester of events and advocacy for the Compost Coalition and realized what a mammoth problem single-use plastic usage was on campus,” Stewart said.
Stewart is also the founder and current president of the Compost Coalition.
The group plans to work closely with other environmental groups on campus as well as organizations such as the Student Government Association (SGA), the Office of Sustainability and other campus legislative bodies. Their hope is that their movement can have strength in numbers, which will help to amplify voices for meaningful change.
“In the past, [sustainability organizations have] had discussions with Aramark and Vol Dining about phasing away from single use plastics to compostables and reusables, but it is a very slow process marred with red tape,” Stewart said.
“We have learned that the fastest way to make a difference on campus is to leverage our voices as students. The student voice, when there are enough of them, is the most powerful tool for change, and things can actually get done quickly. We started Plastic Free UT to mobilize students and make a change.”
Plastic Free UT also aims to aid in filling gaps not covered by other sustainability groups and initiatives on campus, such as Students Promoting Environmental Action in Knoxville (SPEAK).
“The plastic issue is so daunting that just one student organization alone cannot tackle it,” Stewart said.
“SPEAK and the Compost Coalition are great organizations, but they have other mission statements and goals and can’t dedicate their entire time to ridding UT of plastic pollution. It’s a full time job. We fill that gap and have a large executive team and membership to delegate all of the tasks that go into our campaign.”
Julia Craven, junior and co-founder, described the sense of inclusivity that the organization aims to achieve.
“We’re really trying to create a single platform where students from all aspects of campus can contribute their knowledge and time,” Craven said.
“Students from all disciplines of campus have expressed concern about plastic waste and consumption, and we wanted to develop an organized and effective campaign that would enable people to make a difference.”
While the organization is still quite young, its members have already developed a comprehensive and ambitious road map for the semester and academic year, as well as established other long-term goals. Their current focus is on spreading awareness and recruiting more students into their ranks.
Harper Pertchik, junior and policy chair, explained Plastic Free UT’s plan to pass legislation with SGA and collaborate with Chancellor Donde Plowman and President Randy Boyd.
“Our main goal for the semester is to sit down with Chancellor Plowman and President Boyd to inform them of our organization and its goals, as well as ask them to sign PLAN’s ‘Break Free From Plastic’ pledge,” Pertchik said.
The Post-Landfill Action Network (PLAN) is a coalition of students and schools dedicated to promoting zero-waste efforts on college campuses. Their “Break Free From Plastic” pledge is “the most comprehensive single-use plastic elimination policy that colleges and universities can commit to today.”
Several colleges across the nation have already committed to the pledge, including Emory University and all ten campuses in the University of California system.
If UT commits to the pledge, facilities on campus would begin shifting away from single-use plastic products, eventually leading to a total ban as outlined by the pledge. The group would eventually like to see a total ban on single-use plastics across the entirety of the UT system, and even a city-wide and state-wide ban one day.
There are several obstacles Plastic Free UT must overcome in their mission, including lack of support from state officials. In 2019, Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill that would preemptively prohibit local governments from regulating single-use plastic products.
Another roadblock is the economic impact of such a large change.
“It is cheaper and more convenient in the short term, but we hope they will be open to seeing how much better a plastic-free campus will be in the long-run,” Stewart said.
“It will reduce pollution, attract future students, and combat climate change.”
Students who wish to get involved with Plastic Free UT are encouraged to follow their Instagram page for updates or reach out via email at plasticfreeutk@gmail.com.
The first meeting will be on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. in Student Union 26.
