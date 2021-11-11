On Oct. 28, a group of students came together to raise money for a local non-profit organization, Two Bikes. Originally a class project, the students’ campaign, Bikes For A Better Knox, quickly bloomed into much more. In just two weeks, the group has already raised nearly $900 to donate to the non-profit.
Two Bikes is located in the historic Old City of Knoxville. Their mission is to provide affordable bicycles and repairs to those who do not have the means by which to afford these resources and cannot travel to utilize them.
They also host several classes that help to educate bicyclists of all ages and skill levels across Knoxville. For every bicycle purchased in the shop, they pledge to give away another bicycle to a community member in need.
Junior Lindsey Savell, team leader for the student fundraising group known as “Bikes For A Better Knox,” explained the group’s motive to choose to fundraise for Two Bikes.
“They’re a unique local non-profit in the heart of our favorite Scruffy City! There are many great bike shops in Knoxville but Two Bikes' mission is much more than that of your average bike store,” Savell said. “We're lucky to live in a city with so many great places to spend time on two wheels, such as Ijams and Baker Creek. And although some view biking as a leisure sport, it's a necessity for others. Many people in our town rely on bikes as a basic means of transportation, and Two Bikes wants to help provide bikes and services to those underserved communities in Knoxville.”
Although Two Bikes provides many services and resources for community members, Bikes For A Better Knox is fundraising specifically to support the upcoming Mobile Bike Repair Program.
Executive Director for Two Bikes, Mitchell Connell, said there is a distinct need for the program.
“We’ve noticed that sometimes the people who need bike service the most don’t have the capacity to travel here so we’re gonna reach out to them,” Connell said.
For this program, Two Bikes team members will travel to underserved neighborhoods with equipment in order to repair bicycles, free of charge. The organization plans to begin running the Mobile Bike Repair Program in 2022.
Two Bikes is hosting a First Bike Dinner on Nov. 14 from 5-9 p.m. at The Brookside. This dinner will include a three course dinner by local chef Jeffrey Dealejandro, as well as a cocktail hour, silent auction and a presentation from local technology entrepreneur Brandon Bruce and his son about their experiences in long-distance biking.
Tickets for the dinner can be purchased on the event website. Proceeds from this event will be used to fund the Mobile Bike Repair Program.
Bikes For A Better Knox is almost halfway to their $2,000 goal and hope to reach the goal by a Nov. 30 deadline through their GoFundMe page and Facebook page.
For those who cannot donate money but would still like to help Two Bikes, Bikes For A Better Knox member Madelynn Harris noted that there are other kinds of helpful donations.
“Two Bike accepts used bikes to refurbish and sell in their shop. Donated bikes is what keeps the non-profit running because by donating these used bikes it allows them to keep the bikes they sell at their shop at an affordable price for everyone,” Harris said.
The Bikes For A Better Knox campaign ends soon, but you can continue to follow Two Bikes’ work by viewing updates and upcoming events on their website.