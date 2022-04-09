The UT Sexual Empowerment and Awareness at Tennessee organization (SEAT) kicked off the 2022 Sex Week on April 4. Over the course of the week, SEAT sponsored multiple informative events leading up to their zestful main event of the week yet: the drag show.
At Thursday evening, students were invited to Cox Auditorium in Alumni Memorial Building to experience the energetic performance.
The show offered a diverse variety of performers of numerous different backgrounds and body types. Beyond physical appearances, the show also displayed a wide range of experience as well, showcasing a couple first-time performers alongside some of Knoxville’s most well-known drag queens, including the titled Miss Gay Knox County Newcomer Lana Mars and Miss Spotlight Newcomer Vivian Valentine.
“I actually got started with drag in 2018 when I started finding my trans identity and used it as a gateway into femininity,” Valentine said. “Campus shows are great because some of these kids are too young to come experience our queer scene first hand so it’s nice to bring this experience to them and show them that there is a whole community that they can be apart of when they are 21. They always go crazy for us too, which, as a drag queen, attention is all we want so it’s such an amazing experience.”
Upon their introduction, each performer walked out on stage fully decked out in eyeliner, voluptuous and colorful hairdos, full length velvet gowns, fishnet stockings and even thongs before delivering a choreography routine with striking movements and facial expressions.
Further adding to the ambiance of the night was a receptive student audience. Any appearance of composure and placidity went out the window the moment the first performer set foot on stage.
With each twirl, pose or body roll, students were sent into waves of cheers and hollers and they rushed to the stage to deliver their tips, sometimes to the point that SEAT members would be left sweeping singles off of the stage with a large broom following a performance.
SEAT staff member Sarah Grace Dotson was one of the students who had the opportunity to collect the performers’ massive abundances of cash.
“It’s really cool to have so many people around you who are also passionate and driven towards the same goal,” Dotson said. “Now that drag show, boy! It was fun and a huge success, raising a ton of money for us and all of the local queens that came. I had a blast — not only picking up all the money — but giving cues backstage. Being on SEAT really made my senior year special.”
At one point of the show, one drag queen actually had attendees falling to their knees and waving money in the air when she walked onto the floor and began twerking and falling into the splits while simultaneously lip syncing to Beyonce’s “Check On It.”
The performers, while theatrical, could not be accredited for all of the entertainment, though. Assistant Director for Assignments and Accommodations Joel Kramer served as commentator for the night and sparked immense laughter in the audience. In between performances, Kramer provided humorous stories of his naked yoga instructor neighbor, his “choose violence” cat printed sweater and more.
In fact, while waiting for the show to start, Kramer also instructed attendees on how to throw out tips.
“You just start frantically waving your arm like you’re in desperate need of a drink at the bar,” Kramer said. “And if you don’t know how to behave at a bar, then I'm about to teach you.”
Upon the concussion of the show, all performers, SEAT members and “sexecutives” assisting with the event came back on stage one final time to give their best performances and bring light to the DJ, sponsors and “tip sweepers” for their hard work and helping hand in putting on the event.
While this show did not include more serious discussions surrounding sexuality and politics as previous Sex Week events, it was no drag on the week’s sextivities as it provided a lively atmosphere that celebrated all newcomers of any gender and sexuality.