Styrofoam is cheap, but its effect on the environment is irreversible.
Styrofoam will be on UT’s campus longer than any of the students that are living here now. The university dining halls have been using Styrofoam containers all year for to-go meals, but the number of containers used was not obvious until all dining hall meals became carryout only.
Every meal that a UT student had from an on-campus dining hall was carried out in a Styrofoam container for about three weeks. They were then deposited into garbage cans that overflowed with the single-use containers.
Many students took to social media to get the university to notice the garbage cans that were filled with garbage, primarily the Styrofoam containers from the dining halls. Some posted pictures of the garbage and tagged the university’s accounts in an attempt to call attention to the issue.
In estimation, around 7,100 students live on campus during a typical school year, according to the UT Housing website. However, given that Massey Hall is now being used as isolation housing, that eliminates around 580 students. Campus housing as a whole is also not completely full, so there are probably closer to 6,450 students living on campus and relying on meals from the dining halls.
In the approximately three weeks that the campus was partially closed, if each student hypothetically ate all three of their meals from the dining hall every day and only used one container per meal, that would be more than 400,000 Styrofoam containers.
Of course, this does not account for the use of more than one container per meal, which would greatly increase this estimate.
Speak UTK, a UT student organization promoting environmental action, created a campaign called “Say No to the Foam” in which they have urged Vol Dining to stop the use of Styrofoam containers. They have even created a petition entitled “Stop Vol Dining’s Use of Styrofoam Containers, Switch to Compostable.”
Sarah Carmichael, freshman, noticed an increase in trash bins because of the surplus of waste.
“They even put up extras [garbage cans] surrounding the dining halls and restaurants,” Carmichael said.
To help alleviate the overflow of these trash bins, the university has added extra garbage cans around campus. However, many students do not think that this was enough to solve the campus’s problems.
Kinsey Miller, member of SGA’s First Year Leadership Council, shared her thoughts against the university’s use of Styrofoam.
“The Styrofoam makes me feel sad and disgusted, and I wish we used recyclable or biodegradable packaging instead,” Miller said.
There are many alternatives to the use of Styrofoam, and the “Say No to the Foam” campaign hopes that while dining halls are open for eat-in dining, there will be less use of Styrofoam. This reduction of Styrofoam could give the university administration time to find a container that will be both kind to the environment and to the university budget.
Additionally, university-affiliated restaurants Panda Express and Canes are already using compostable containers for their to-go meals in place of Styrofoam.
The petition created by Speak UTK also references the Zero Waste Commitment, which was signed by Chancellor Donde Plowman in January 2020. According to the Office of Sustainability, the university will save “about $90,000 in waste collection and disposal fees annually” by increasing the diversion of waste from the current 33% to the goal of 50% for 2030.