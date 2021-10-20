On Tuesday night, the Tangerine, UT’s satirical student news source, returned with its first social media post in a year and a half. The post came hours after the Daily Beacon published an article detailing the Tangerine’s lengthy hiatus.
The Tangerine is modeled after the popular satirical news source The Onion and it previously ran from 2012 to April of 2020. In a feature published yesterday, the Daily Beacon detailed the history of the newspaper, which was once in print, and the reasons its digital presence had gone dark amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
On its Instagram, the newspaper posted a picture of the trash thrown onto the field at Saturday's football game against Ole Miss with a cartoon tangerine photoshopped into the debris, accompanied by the headline, “Tangerine Recovered Among Other Trash Thrown to Field.”
The post’s caption explained the events at Saturday’s game and offered a satirical explanation for their return, including a reference to Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.
“After sifting through some of the debris, a rather disturbing piece of trash was recovered. No, not Lane’s visor. Even tackier than that. The login to UT’s beloved Tangerine was returned to its rightful owners,” the caption said.
The Tangerine made clear that the decision to revamp was directly informed by the Daily Beacon’s article. On their Instagram story, the newspaper posted a screenshot of the Daily Beacon article with the caption “How it started,” followed by a screenshot of their own Instagram post with the caption “How it’s going.”
The Tangerine’s website and other social media pages have been inactive since at least early 2020, and it remains to be seen if their other sites will also be revived.
The Instagram account did not respond to a request for comment, and it is still unclear who exactly has resurrected the publication, but it does seem that they plan to keep it going long-term.
“That’s right Knoxville,” the caption said. “We’re back.”
With more than 250 likes and comments like “Thank god,” and “Missed this account,” it seems UT students are ready to welcome satirical news back to campus.