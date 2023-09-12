Students kicked off recovery month by painting on the Rock what recovery means to them.
September is National Recovery Month, and the student organization Rocky Top Recovery got students and faculty involved by painting words of encouragement on the Rock for their fellow Volunteers. Those in recovery were motivated to paint a word they felt helped them through the recovery process. In purple, orange and black paint students wrote words like “love,” “growth,” “mindset” and many more.
Nicole Wiggs is a wellness coordinator for the collegiate recovery program. While painting the Rock, she inspired students on their way to and from classes to stop by and paint something meaningful for their peers. Students participating were excited to band together and inspire those in recovery.
“Recovery is a process of change through which individuals improve their health and wellness, live a self-directed life and strive to reach their full potential,” Wiggs said.
Her goal is to challenge students to reflect on their own lives and discover what recovery means to them. By bringing people together for a cause that is so prevalent on college campuses, the Rocky Top Recovery program is building a community for Vols to break away from the struggles of mental health and addiction.
Samantha McIntyre, a junior studying sociology, is a student ambassador of Rocky Top Recovery.
“Recovery month is a celebration of how far we have come in our own journeys, as well as a reminder to honor those we have lost and love those still struggling in active addiction,” said Mclntyre.
According to a study by the American Psychological Association, 60% of college students suffer from at least one mental health problem. Students and faculty who suffer from mental health problems, behavioral disorders or substance abuse are encouraged to reach out to Rocky Top Recovery, where they can receive more resources or find someone to talk to in a safe, judgment-free environment.
The Rock will hold these words of encouragement through the month of September, and Rocky Top Recovery will post future events to their Instagram for Vols to participate in recovery month.
Rocky Top Recovery has built a safe space for those who struggle to talk freely about their recovery process and connect with others who may have the same struggles. Not all participants are in recovery, and the student organization welcomes anyone to join and talk about mental health or any other problems they may be facing.
Rocky Top Recovery’s mission is to help students who struggle with any type of addiction or disorder feel safe in a community where they can recover with the support of other Vols. All students and faculty are encouraged to attend a Rocky Top Recovery meeting and see what the organization can do for them.
Rocky Top Recovery holds all recovery meetings on Mondays from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Hodges Library, room 213 and on Tuesdays from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Hodges Library, room 212. Mental health meetings are held Monday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Hodges Library, room 213.
Along with meetings, Vols can get involved in Rocky Top Recovery by joining the GroupMe in their link tree.
Whether a student knows someone in recovery or would just like to talk to someone, anyone is encouraged to attend. The organization requests that anyone who chooses to participate comes to the meeting sober, even if they are not practicing abstinence from a substance.
A student recovery organization is of great importance and Rocky Top Recovery has become an easily accessible resource for Vols to speak on difficult subjects and connect them with resources.
