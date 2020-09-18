Set to continue for a second year after its initial success in 2019, the PRIDElist is vital in increasing visibility of the LGBTQ community on campus, as well as highlighting the advocacy and allyship that exist on Rocky Top.
Faculty, staff and students who wish to sign this year’s PRIDElist can do so through the Programming and Initiatives tab of the Pride Center website. Bonnie Johnson, coordinator of the Pride Center, was the driving force in bringing the campaign to the University of Tennessee.
“The concept of the list is a common one at many universities and colleges across the country. It was a highly successful initiative at my graduate school that, as an out-of-state grad student who arrived knowing no one, made me personally feel more comfortable as an LGBTQ+ person on campus,” Johnson said.
“It was important to me to highlight the support and allyship existing across campus that may get otherwise lost in the day-to-day busy-ness of our community.”
The relief that Johnson felt as a student is a feeling she hasn’t forgotten. She knew she wanted to bring those same feelings of relief and support to students at UT who are in the shoes she was once in.
With the help of the Student Life Communications Team and The Daily Beacon, Johnson’s launch of the campaign last year was a huge success. Over 1,600 signatures were collected from LGBTQ students and advocates, as well as supportive comments. A poster campaign was also added to the presence of the PRIDElist, showcasing campus community members who believe in the list’s importance in increasing visibility.
Even in the midst of COVID-19, Johnson has high hopes for the 2020 PRIDElist.
“I hope we are able to continue a good portion of that success despite the challenges that COVID-19 has presented all of us in terms of staying connected and engaged, as well as having the available mental space as a campus community,” Johnson said.
“The more visibility and support the LGBTQ+ community has, the more intentionally and frequent we can weave LGBTQ+ student support services and practices into the fabric of our campus community.”
Johnson also hopes that the list helps students feel less alone on UT’s large campus as they navigate and discover who they are. Dean of Students Shea Kidd-Houze shares a similar hope, as she works every day to make sure students on campus feel as if they matter.
“Mattering and belonging are fundamental to the college experience. We started ‘Vol is a Verb’with the vision that each student who takes part in the educational experience is at home on Rocky Top,” Kidd-Houze said. “The work of the Pride Center is critical to bringing that vision to reality.”
While Johnson’s roles as a department head include working to improve the campus climate, as well as promoting the academic success and health of LGBTQ students on campus, her greatest joy comes from the relationships she makes with new and familiar students who walk into the Pride Center.
Johnson also noted how vital the Pride Center is as one of the first places of identity development and close friendships for many LGBTQ students.
“Being a safe place for them (students), someone that can walk side by side with them as they tackle the barriers and challenges they face as LGBTQ+ people on our campus is a true honor and privilege. I have been the very first person someone has ever come out to, and I’ve been the thousandth person as well,” Johnson said.
“Having been there myself, I always strive to be the support I needed when I was a young LGBTQ+ student trying to find myself and my future. I never take the platform I have been given for granted and work my hardest to make students feel welcomed, connected and safe here.”