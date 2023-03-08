Syndey Lewis, a junior in the Missouri School of Journalism and general manager of Mizzou Student Media, noticed a problem after years working in student media: student publications seemed to all face the same problems, and yet there was no way for their leaders to seek help or advice from peers at other papers when they needed it.
The problems stem largely from student publications’ status as local businesses, which generate advertising revenue and must concern themselves with budgets and profit margins. In her experiences speaking with other student media leaders, Lewis heard them speak often about drying ad sales, diminished readership, staff turnover and general burnout.
But unlike national media companies, student outlets are not in competition with each other for readership, so there’s no financial downside to sharing their secrets.
That’s why last fall, Lewis sent emails out to student editors across the country inviting them to join the College Media Innovation Coalition, a group she created in her role as student innovation staffer at the Reynolds Journalism Institute at Mizzou.
Now, the group has coalesced into a Slack channel with over 60 student leaders from 41 publications across the country, including The Daily Beacon. On channels called things like “ask and give,” “celebrate wins” and “opportunities,” student media leaders can ask dozens of their peers questions and get responses within minutes.
“There’s no trade secrets we need to keep within our organization,” Lewis said. “There really isn’t a reason for us to keep secrets from each other about the things that are going well, the things that are not going well, because none of us are in direct competition for our audience. None of us are even really in direct competition for advertisers. Like, our advertisers are the storage units in downtown Columbia.”
There is vast diversity across student media outlets nationwide, and several operate in distinctive ways. For instance, Mizzou’s College of Journalism, thought to be the oldest in the world, employs what’s called the “Missouri Method”: students begin their undergraduate careers operating student media outlets like The Maneater newspaper, and in their later years, they help staff the Columbia Missourian, a local newspaper managed by faculty.
This approach leads to some quirks. Mizzou’s student media outlets are run almost entirely by 18 and 19-year-olds, Lewis said. But this is not the case for all student newspapers and magazines, which vary in size, operating model, budget, institutional support and several other factors.
Lewis wanted to include the word “innovation” in the coalition’s name because she is passionate about finding collective solutions to challenges that have plagued student media for decades as it transitions into the digital age.
Her own title of student media manager is an innovation, and she is the first to hold it. The role allows students like Maneater editor-in-chief Anna Colletto to focus on editorial leadership while Lewis and her team focus on all the things that make the newspaper a student organization, like campus outreach. The multiple roles that student media leaders are expected to play can be overwhelming, and she hopes to address that difficulty.
“I think there’s so much potential for student journalism to be really impactful and I think we sometimes get caught up in small, fixable problems that everyone is having to solve and resolve every single year … instead of us being able to pass on information and solve problems together,” Lewis said.
The work that student journalists do can greatly impact their local communities. Lewis herself is president of the Queer Media Association at Mizzou and is passionate about LGBTQ representation.
She has also spent a lot of time thinking about the vital role of student papers like The State News at Michigan State, which produced excellent breaking news coverage of the shooting that occurred on campus on Feb. 13, even as the student journalists themselves were dealing with the trauma of the tragedy.
Some student newspapers in the coalition are a main source of news for their communities, like The Miami Student at Miami University, where Cosette Gunter-Stratton is editor-in-chief.
“Student media provides the best opportunity for budding journalists to connect with their community and learn how to operate in a modern newsroom. For us at The Miami Student, we operate in a news desert, so serving the Miami community and the surrounding Oxford community with our coverage is really an honor and a great responsibility,” Gunter-Stratton said.
Gunter-Stratton said the coalition has provided The Miami Student with a community that can create a dialogue on issues like recruiting and retaining staff in an age of digital media.
“Journalism is unfortunately not the best career to get into right now, and we're really trying to foster an environment that conscious of that, but also still teaches traditional journalistic practices in producing a print copy. Drumming up interest in print media can be difficult right now,” Gunter-Stratton said.
Heather Harrison, editor-in-chief of The Reflector at Mississippi State University, said the Slack channel has provided her with the opportunity to get support and also to celebrate victories in a time when The Reflector has had to get creative with fundraising to pay for printing.
“I wanted to connect with other student newspapers in the United States, and specifically the South, to gauge what techniques work and don’t work for other papers,” Harrison said. “I also like to share how The Reflector increased staff involvement and numbers, improved the quality of articles and photos and made money as an independent student newspaper.”
Any student media staff person or editor interested in joining the coalition can do so through a form on the Reynolds Institute website. In addition to the Slack channel, Lewis’s coalition is set to launch a Student Journalism Innovation Playbook in May 2023, which will be a resource guide for student media leaders.
