Of all the academic resources on the UT campus, the McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture may be one of the most overlooked by the average undergraduate student, perhaps because it can feel far removed from the student experience.
Tucked away in a quiet corner of Circle Park and filled with centuries-old art and artifacts, the museum at times fades into the busy scenery of campus life and becomes like an artifact itself.
But it is also a valuable and singular resource for certain kinds of students, those who are curious about the world, who take time to stop and reflect on the past and who perhaps may be interested in pursuing museum work after graduation.
These two realities — the simultaneously detached and engaging nature of the museum — are why the McClung Student Advisory Board (MSAB) was created last year by Sadie Counts, a PhD student in cultural anthropology and the Graduate Assistant of Academic Programs for the museum.
The board is composed of students who take an interest in the work of the museum, and who serve as liaisons between McClung and the student body. In this way, the board creates connections between the museum and students who can take advantage of its pre-professional opportunities and between the museum and the student body at-large.
Counts says that before MSAB was created, there was only a select group of students who worked with or for McClung and could therefore directly engage with its work.
“I started MSAB as a way for students to be able to interact with the museum and its staff on a more real and tangible level,” Counts said. “I wanted students not directly involved in the museum … to have a way to get involved with the museum.”
“We are still fairly new but I think it has added more student voices and perspectives into the events hosted by the museum for students and has created an outlet for students to be more involved in the museum as a whole moving forward.”
Students who want to join MSAB must apply in the first weeks of school. The recently minted 2020-2021 board reached its maximum membership capacity of 20, and is composed of undergraduate students and a few graduate students from a variety of majors.
Through monthly strategic meetings and event planning, the board members get to interact with museum professionals at McClung and get a better feel for the multifaceted and momentous task of preserving history.
“I hope that undergraduate and graduate students within our group will gain valuable insights into the way museums work and how they can be involved,” Counts said.
“I hope they will use this board not only as an educational platform, but as one oriented towards career and personal development as well. I hope they learn leadership, teamwork, communication and networking skills that can aid them after graduation, whether that be pursuing a job in a museum or related field, or pursuing a graduate degree.”
Sarah Lochridge, senior studying anthropology and president of the board, says that the unique connections that MSAB is able to create are the reason she has become so involved with the board.
“I love that MSAB provides opportunities for members to connect with museum professionals at the McClung Museum,” Lochridge said.
“It truly allows members to learn more about how museums function and operate, and it provides opportunities for both personal and professional growth. By creating a close-knit community, MSAB is able to help members connect with museum staff while also serving as a liaison between the museum and the student body.”
Lochridge believes that MSAB is in a position to connect more students to McClung by having student voices in event and program planning. Past projects of the board include hosting a photo booth in the winter of 2019 at the “Science in Motion” exhibit, and Lochridge, despite the strangeness of this pandemic school year, expects that MSAB will be able to continue creating connections, even if its work is moved online.
“Though the fall 2020 semester certainly looks very different than we have expected, we are working to create virtual programming for our members,” Lochridge said. “Moving forward, we are working closely with museum staff to plan events for upcoming exhibitions. Whether online or in person, MSAB is eager to help students connect to the museum.”
Although applications for the 2020-2021 school year are closed, interested students and community members can stay up to date on MSAB’s work and the work of the McClung Museum on the museum’s website and social media pages.