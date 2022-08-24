While UT offers hundreds of clubs for just about every niche interest you can think of, it might take a little bit of hunting to find one that you are positive will be welcoming no matter your sexuality.
According to the Princeton Review, UT ranks No. 1 on a list of the most LGBTQ-unfriendly college campuses in America. While the process of this ranking by the Princeton Review has been criticized, The Daily Beacon reported last year that many students still find the ranking accurate due to the influence of university and state leadership’s attitude toward the LGBTQ community.
While the university sits in the middle of political turmoil across the state, students routinely find UT to be a not-so-welcoming place for LGBTQ students. Many organizations on campus, however, aim to alter attitudes and create a safe space for all students.
The Pride Center, now located in the Student Union, offers countless opportunities for students to feel welcomed on campus and to get involved in welcoming other students.
Another LGBTQ-friendly organization is Sexual Empowerment and Awareness in Tennessee (SEAT). According to Amanda Knopps, senior chemical engineering major and chief of staff of SEAT, the purpose of SEAT is to “to foster a comprehensive and intellectual discussion on sex, sexuality, and relationships” by educating UT students through unique methods.
SEAT is best known for hosting Sex Week, a week dedicated to comprehensive sex education that has been controversial in the Tennessee state legislature.
Knopps said that people tend to think of sex ed as educating people solely about heterosexual sex. For SEAT, though, being an LGBTQ resource is a top priority.
“We seek to make our organization as a whole, and more specifically our weekly meetings and events, a safe space for everyone, especially LGBTQ+ students,” Knopps said. “Traditional sex ed is often not inclusive in general, but especially in regards to gender identities and sexualities, so we also seek to address this lapse in education and the resources many don’t receive through this sex ed.”
Along with the Pride Center, SEAT is a resource and way to get involved that is determined to be welcoming to the LGBTQ community. SEAT has a Google form open to anyone to fill out if they have questions or concerns about sex education, sexuality or relationships. They are also accepting applications for people who want to get involved.
Other organizations on campus that seek to be a resource to LGBTQ students include but are not limited to the LGBTQ+ Association of Business Scholars (LABS), OUTgrads, UKirk, Lambda Law Society and SGA.
UKirk is a Presbyterian Church USA campus ministry whose mission is “to be a ‘home away from home’ and a ministry to the campus that welcomes all students regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation or denominational affiliation” according to its website.
Blythe Lundberg, a junior civil engineering major, is a hospitality intern at UKirk who plans events throughout the year and manages UPerk, a coffee shop attached to the main UKirk building. Since her involvement with UKirk, she has found it to be a welcoming resource.
“I felt like I could totally be myself there and know that I would be treated with love,” Lundberg said. “The environment that UKirk has spent so long cultivating is an awesome resource to access when you feel like you need to be deeply listened to.”
While UKirk is a religious ministry, Lundberg said it is still a place where people can have conversations and ask questions that do not have to be related to faith. Additionally, they aim to keep UPerk solely a place for drinking coffee, hanging out and studying, so people feel safe rather than pressured to be involved with the ministry.
“It’s one thing to be LGBTQ-affirming, but it’s another thing to be vocal about it. UKirk is very vocal about it,” Lundberg said. “We want passerbys to know what we stand for and that it comes from nothing but love and support. We want to be that safe haven.”
UKirk is located at 1831 Melrose Ave and will be giving out ice cream on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 1-3 p.m.