On March 21, 2020, a group of young women officially chartered Delta Phi Lambda. This sorority became the University of Tennessee’s, as well as the state of Tennessee’s, first Asian interest sorority.
The journey to start the sorority started in 2019, when three members sought to form a group that could share some of their values as well as some of the same struggles they have faced while going to a university that is predominately white.
The original Delta Phi Lambda was founded at the University of Georgia on Dec. 5, 1998, by the sorority’s founding mothers: Anh Ngoc Nguyen, Linh Khan Do, Yvonne Minh Tah, Rebecca Kim Stephenson, Carmela DeGuzman, Theresa Sung and Sarah Chong Mi Cho. According to the organization’s recruitment co-chair Abigail Srisavath, the founders felt some disconnect from within the Asian community, and that led to the founding of the sorority.
Their organization is focused on creating an environment that feels like a “home away from home” for their members, according to Vice President of Finance Chanel Briones. They also aim to help educate others on Asian cultures and to celebrate them.
When talking about diversity on campus and within their organization, Briones said that they hope to grow as an organization and to also see UT grow in the future in order to spread more awareness of different backgrounds.
“Our plans for the future are to maintain our open recruitment and invite more people to join the organization. Aside from that, we also hope that the Asian American community at UTK grows so that we can collaborate with a variety of other orgs to spread cultural awareness on campus,” Briones said.
To add to that, Srisavath said that she hopes that other organizations will follow their example in order to strive towards some of the same things they have, or even surpass them to help promote diversity and inclusion, especially within Greek life.
“I hope that the minority population on campus won't feel so excluded and overwhelmed to be on the campus of PWI, knowing that there are so many options and places for them to go should they feel lonely or unable to relate to other students,” Srisavath said.
“I hope that, one day, we can get to a place where there are so many cross-council events, partnerships and collaborations that Greek life won't seem so separate and exclusive anymore. We will just all be Vols at the end of the day, after all.”
In the next couple of months, the organization will be hosting a sticker as well as a restaurant fundraiser. They also have their 3C’s philanthropy week coming up at the end of March. Those three C’s are collaboration, celebration and cooperation.
The sorority is not Asian exclusive. Anyone can join if they wish to build connections and learn more about different Asian cultures. All one needs is an interest and respect for and in Asian cultures and be willing and open to learn more. From food to clothing to music, as long as you want to learn about it and embrace it, you are welcome to join.
If interested, head over to their Instagram page @utkdphil, where you can find information about the members as well as any and all upcoming events.