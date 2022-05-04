The K-Pop band BTS has skyrocketed in its popularity in just the past few years. While most people probably know who you’re talking about when you mention the band, there are fewer people who actually know their songs and would label themselves a fan. Those fans, though, are truly loyal and feel connected to both the band and other fans as there are countless BTS fan communities online.
Sarah Rainey, the Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Beacon and a senior English and language and world business major, started listening to BTS a few years ago when she was working as a copy editor at the paper. She noticed a fellow copy editor, Caleigh Rozmenoski, had a BTS charm on her backpack.
“We sat next to each other one day … and she had a charm, so I asked her about it and was like, ‘do you like BTS?’ and she was like ‘yeah,’ so then we would start talking about BTS,” Rainey said.
That couple of minutes that led to them chatting in the Beacon office set the stage for a friendship story that reads almost like a rom-com. When UT first canceled classes for COVID-19, Rainey was one of the last people Rozmenoski saw on campus and vice versa.
“I saw Caleigh the day we all went home,” Rainey said. “I was like, ‘well, see you guys when I see you,’ and then I didn't see Caleigh in-person again for a year and a half.”
For Rozmenoski, Rainey has been with her every step of the way. They started as copy editors together, and now Rozmenoski, a senior global studies major, serves as Rainey’s right-hand woman in the role of Managing Editor.
“I've literally never worked at the Beacon and there not be Sarah,” Rozmenoski said.
While both editors have been involved with the paper for most of their college careers — Rainey since her freshman year and Rozmenoski since her sophomore year — they have taken different paths in terms of leadership roles.
After copy editing for over a year, Rainey decided to try her hand at writing and moved up to Campus News Editor her junior year. That position propelled her into applying for the role of Editor-in-Chief.
“I am so glad that I applied for Editor-in-Chief because I have enjoyed my senior year exponentially more because I have this role,” Rainey said.
Rozmenoski was comfortable with sticking to copy editing for two years and was hesitant to try for a bigger position. She was eventually encouraged to apply for Copy Chief and worked in that position for a few months.
When the Managing Editor position became available, she did not immediately envision herself in the role. In fact, Rainey was the one who gently pushed her into it.
“I think I was mostly scared of being in front of everyone, having the meetings, but now it’s like my favorite part,” Rozmenoski said.
Despite having different paths with The Daily Beacon, both Rainey and Rozmenoski agree on one thing that might be surprising for two editors of a newspaper. They do not love writing and do not plan on seeking careers in journalism.
In fact, they were both hesitant about working at the Beacon in the first place because they simply were not that interested in journalism. Just because their current roles have shown them that they are not interested in a journalism career does not mean their time at the Beacon has been fruitless.
Serving in leadership positions where the weight of an entire publication rests on your shoulders has led both of them to develop skills in terms of dealing with conflict. Coming into the role, Rainey was not necessarily afraid of conflict, but thought that it was somewhat of a bad thing.
“Before this, I was not very confrontational,” Rainey said. “I think I’ve found that confrontation doesn't have to be scary or just absolutely detrimental. You can have those conversations and learn more about each other, learn how you can be better as an editor through those conversations and you can just kind of learn how to communicate better.”
The opposite has been true for Rozmenoski. As someone who loves conflict, the role of having to handle conflict as Managing Editor has not been daunting for her. But, she has had to learn to be careful in conflict and to not jump to conclusions or assume the worst of someone’s intentions.
“I feel like now I’ve been able to step back and be like, ‘OK, what is the root of this problem? I don’t think they’re doing it because there’s ill intent,’ and it’s like, ‘let’s fix this and figure out how we can both go from here,’ rather than just being like, ‘you’re done, you’re fired,’” Rozmenoski said.
Previously, Rainey was hesitant with putting her foot down and was forced to take on more work than she could handle. When she decided to confront issues in the newsroom and hire Rozmenoski as Managing Editor, she experienced a dramatic shift.
“Before Caleigh was Managing Editor, I was doing everything myself, and I’ll say that. I was doing everything alone. Caleigh coming into this role was the biggest weight off my shoulders and pretty much everybody in my personal life was like, ‘Sarah, you seem so much happier now,’” Rainey said.
Now, with Rozmenoski as her partner, she feels more comfortable with her authority and feels encouraged with a woman by her side. Previously, she has had men talk down to her, not necessarily because of her gender, but the power dynamic makes things more difficult. Rozmenoski emphasized the way they have been able to work together as women.
“I’ve had similar experiences where I’ve had to be like, ‘yes I’m a woman, but I still am in charge,’ and I feel like other women understand that,” Rozmenoski said. “It’s like, ‘OK, we’re equals and we’re partners,’ rather than ‘yeah, we’re the same, but I’m a man, and I know more.’”
There is a difference in their titles and responsibilities, but Rainey does not feel like they have to try to control each other’s power. Rather, they hold each other accountable while being encouraging.
“With Caleigh, it is so balanced, we just easily talk to each other, there’s never like a ‘why is she trying to tell me how to do my job?’” Rainey said. “We’re just on the same level and we’re very constructive of each other.”
Besides their love for BTS and copy editing, the two have seemingly little in common on paper. Another thing they both love, though, is the atmosphere they have been able to create in the Beacon office.
After quite the COVID-19 hiatus, they wanted the office to be a safe space for people to work on the paper, do homework or simply eat and chat.
“We have created such a great environment here,” Rainey said. “The good majority feels really comfortable in the office and they just like talk to each other and they’re not afraid to speak out, they’re not afraid to tell us things, it’s just a very comfortable atmosphere.”
Rozmenoski is moving to Atlanta post-graduation and is planning on seeking a job in copy editing. She is excited for the change, but sad to say goodbye to the office.
“This is my place, like people are like, ‘oh, I hang out at Haslam’ or ‘I go to the library,’ like I go to the Beacon,” Rozmenoski said. “I’m here all the time, I’m here six days a week. … I think it’s just having somewhere that I can feel comfortable, like this is my space, I know I’m welcome, I know I make other people feel welcome, so I think I’ll miss that.”
Rainey shared a similar sentiment. While she does not plan on a future in journalism, her roles at the Beacon have increased her love for management and teamwork. She has accepted a job in Memphis in the sales sector, but she does not want to leave the relationships she has forged at The Daily Beacon.
“I love coming into the office and seeing everyone, building those relationships, that’s a big thing I love,” Rainey said. “I was talking to Alexandra (Ashmore) the other day about kombucha, and then she bought me a kombucha, so I am going to miss (experiences like) that so much.”
Upon entering the Beacon, it is safe to say that neither Rainey nor Rozmenoski thought that a K-Pop band would lead them to build such a collaborative and encouraging friendship with a coworker. They are sad to leave the Beacon and each other, but are sure to remain friends and talk in the future as if no time has passed at all since their time as editors.
As BTS says in the English translation of its song “Life Goes On,” “Like an echo in the forest / The day will come back around / As if nothing happened / Yeah, life goes on.”