he deadline to register to vote in the November 2022 elections is Oct. 11. Other important election dates are quickly approaching, including the deadline to request a mail-in ballot, as well as the beginning of the early voting period.
Early voting begins on Oct. 19 and runs until Nov. 3. During the early voting period, registered voters may vote at any location within their county of registration. A full list of early voting sites can be found on TNMap.
Election Day is Nov. 8, and those who wish to vote on that day must report to their designated polling location, which can be found on one’s voter registration card or through GoVoteTN.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 1, and the ballots must be returned by Nov. 5. Tennessee law only allows absentee voting in certain circumstances. Details can be found on the Secretary of State website.
Candidates for governor, United States House and both houses of the state legislature will be on the ballot, as well as some state constitutional amendments.
Historically, college-aged adults vote at lower rates than older people. According to the Campus Vote Project, millennials and Generation Z voters comprise the largest segment of eligible voters in the country, but they do not make up the majority of the electorate due to low turnout. There has been significant growth in civic participation in this age bracket in recent years, especially during the 2016 and 2020 elections, however.
One reason for low turnout in this age bracket is the variety of barriers young voters face. Across the country, many American citizens face obstacles when registering to vote or casting a ballot, and these problems are exacerbated by young voters’ lack of experience with the process. Some of these obstacles include lack of transportation to polling sites, limited polling sites with long lines and restrictive identification requirements. These barriers particularly impact youth voters of color.
Because of these factors, some students are not motivated to vote. There is sometimes a sentiment that their votes “don’t count.” However, this is not the case, especially in mid-term and local elections, which see lower rates of voting across all age groups.
Sam Traylor, president of College Republicans, explained the importance of each vote.
“Oftentimes, in local or state level, the winning candidate is decided by a few hundred or thousand votes,” Traylor said.
“So quite literally, every vote matters, whether you just turned 18 or you’re 98.”
Contrary to popular belief, not all college students are liberal or leftist. According to Tufts University, the current generation of college-aged people is the most diverse in the history of the United States, with large variations in values, beliefs and experiences.
While this age bracket has been predominantly Democrat in recent elections, young voters either preferred the Republican candidate or only slightly favored the Democratic candidate by less than five percentage points in seven of the last 12 presidential elections.
“I think there’s no reason to be on the fence, especially about voting,” senior Owen Woods, co-president of the Progressive Student Alliance, said.
“While it’s true that in presidential elections, progressive votes don’t matter much, on the small scale, they are vitally important. People don’t realize how close local elections are and how much their votes truly matter.”
In the 2018 midterm election, young voters were a driving force behind a wave of Democratic victories in some key states, such as Wisconsin, Nevada and Montana. Incidentally, this was also the highest voter turnout for the 18-29 age bracket in US history.
For those interested in learning more about elections in Tennessee, visit:
