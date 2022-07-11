While many areas of the mainstream media have been dominated by news of protests and outpourings of grief in response to the Dobbs decision, conservative voters, political figures and advocacy groups have celebrated the Supreme Court’s ruling which struck down Roe v. Wade on June 24.
The decision to return abortion legislation to individual states is broadly popular in conservative circles, which generally support limiting the role of the federal government in favor of smaller, local government. These groups also believe in a strict interpretation of the Constitution, which does not explicitly provide for the right to obtain an abortion.
“Roe v. Wade was in violation of the Tenth Amendment, and because abortion is not a constitutional right, it should be an issue to be decided at the state level,” said Sam Traylor, president of UT’s chapter of College Republicans.
“The constitution does not defend the right to an abortion,” said senior Cassie Williams, chairwoman of the UTK Conservative Coalition. “The decision is now back in the hands of the states, where it should be.”
The Conservative Coalition is a collection of student organizations that works together to further conservative causes and voices on campus. The coalition includes College Republicans and Vols For Life, UT’s anti-abortion student activist group.
At the time of publication, Vols for Life has not yet made a statement on the matter.
Tennessee is set to enact some of the strictest abortion legislation in the country. A trigger law was codified in 2019, which stipulated a near-total abortion ban should Roe be struck down. The law is expected to come into effect around August.
“I am proud to be in a state that recognizes life and will defend the unborn,” Williams said.
The Center for Bio-Ethical Reform (CBR) has been highly active on its social media since the ruling. CBR has caused controversy on campus with its annual exhibits featuring graphic imagery and charged slogans on Ped Walkway. The group has been sharing their responses to common pro-abortion rights arguments in series of image posts. Topics addressed range from rape to accusations of pro-abortion rights activists burning down crisis pregnancy centers.
Following the Court’s June 24 decision, Knox County mayor Glenn Jacobs took to Twitter to express his support for the overturning.
“Roe v. Wade has been overturned! This clears the way for states like TN to pass stronger protections for the unborn, and is an answer to a prayer for so many,” Jacobs tweeted.
This sentiment has been echoed by many Tennessee politicians. Senator Marsha Blackburn’s Twitter account was very active in the hours following the decision.
“I’m just so truly thrilled to congratulate the pro-life movement on our historic victory in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization,” Blackburn said in a video posted to the account on June 24.
Dobbs challenged Mississippi’s “Gestational Age Act,” which prohibited most abortions after 15 weeks of gestation. In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled the Constitution did not federally protect the right to obtain an abortion, thus allowing Roe to be overturned.
Representative Tim Burchett shared a video to his social media from the front of Supreme Court building. Over the background sounds of pro-abortion protestors, Burchett expressed his thoughts on the decision, commenting that it was a “great day in America right now.”
This followed his more concise tweet on the issue: “Life.”
Senator Bill Hagerty shared a statement on his social media affirming his support for the decision. Hagerty recently co-sponsored a bill with Virginia senator Mark Warner expanding security for Supreme Court justices, their families, and employees following several highly publicized threats.
Governor Bill Lee also issued a statement of support, which can be viewed on the Office of the Governor website. Since his election in 2019, Lee has worked to pass anti-abortion legislation in Tennessee, including a so-called “heartbeat law.”
Politicians are not the only ones celebrating the ruling. In a press conference on June 24, Tennessee Right to Life (TRL) president Stacy Dunn expressed her joy alongside many of her smiling colleagues and supporters.
“We applaud the court's decision,” Dunn said. “This decision means the citizens of the Volunteer State will offer protection for the most vulnerable citizens among us.”
Dunn went on to comment on how the struggle is not yet over, pledging that TRL will continue to fight the possibility of an overturn of the decision, as well as prevent the election of pro-abortion rights politicians to the Tennessee legislature and prevent Tennesseans from seeking abortion care elsewhere.
“We will work to elect pro-life men and women to make sure our protections remain in place,” Dunn said. “We cannot allow an overturn to happen.”