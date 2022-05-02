UT’s student-led All-Campus Theatre (ACT) and the Center for Student Engagement presented their 3rd annual Musical Theatre Revue (MTR) on Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. in the Student Union auditorium.
The show consisted of 13 musical numbers all from different musicals, both classics and new ones.
MTR was directed and organized completely by students of ACT, a space for those who may not be theatre majors to perform.
Alan Toney, a senior communication studies major and founder of MTR, worked with co-directors Maggie Crittendon, a senior cinema studies major, Libby Larner, a senior public relations major, Natalie Wrigley, a senior deaf education and special education major and Molly Waugh, a senior marketing major, for almost the entire semester to prep a cast of 43 students.
They also worked with eight other students who helped with social media, stage management and stage tech.
The directors credited the UT Department of Theatre, Student Union services, the Center for Career Development, UCopy, Volunteer Short Films and SilverStep Productions for helping them make the event possible.
“It takes a village to do any type of theater like this,” Toney said.
While most songs were less than five minutes long, actors still had costumes, props and complete choreography for each number.
The show began with the opening number from acclaimed Broadway musical “A Chorus Line,” as Toney portrayed the intimidating director from “I Hope I Get It.” The number kicked off a show full of complex choreography and vocals.
The revue took a turn immediately from the large group choreography with a myriad of vocal parts, as the second number was “Crazier Than You” from “The Addams Family,” featuring just two actors.
This pattern continued consistently throughout the show as the numbers fluctuated from ensemble pieces to duets and even solo numbers.
Other numbers throughout the show included “Sexy” from “Mean Girls,” “It Can’t Be True” from “13 the Musical” and “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” from “The Sound of Music.”
The senior directors expressed their gratitude for the cast and for their time with MTR toward the end of the event.
Toney also hyped up the crowd before the very last number, which was “Raise You Up” from “Kinky Boots,” a musical about an English businessman who partners with a drag queen to save his family’s shoe company.
The directors announced the members who would be taking over direction of next year’s MTR. Those members are Bella Tepedino, a sophomore philosophy major, Kendal Kocian, a freshman marketing major, Greg Jordan, a freshman political science major, KJ Rainey, a senior history major and Sarah Cate Melton, a senior child and family studies major.
Kocian is excited to help lead next year and is grateful for the relationships she has gotten to build throughout being involved in the production.
“It got me connected with a lot of people that I never would have met before,” Kocian said. “Just everyone’s so nice, and so kind and very hardworking, which is always so inspiring to see.”
Additionally, Kocian hopes that she and the other future directors can expand MTR as a whole and make it a popular event at UT.
“I’m excited to be helping just make MTR a lot bigger,” Kocian said. “Hopefully, we can get a bunch more people involved and make it a big on-campus production.”
For more information on upcoming ACT events, students can visit their website or Instagram @actutk. Students can also keep an eye out for a recording of MTR to be uploaded to the group’s YouTube channel.