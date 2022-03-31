According to UTPD’s crime log, on Tuesday, March 15 at 1:01 p.m. the Knoxville Police Department (KPD) investigated a report of animal cruelty at Volunteer Hall. A student running for a senate seat with the Student Government Association’s Evolve campaign was then arrested by KPD at Volunteer Hall. The incident itself occurred on March 15 around 1:30 a.m.
It is unclear whether the student lives in Volunteer Hall.
The Daily Beacon has reached out to the Evolve campaign for a comment, and they currently have no statement on the situation.
This is a developing story.