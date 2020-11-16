The Student Government association brought forth the #itstimeUT initiative on implementing change as it relates to the Student Code of Conduct.
The University of Tennessee has been upholding the same Code of Conduct for well over 40 years.
One conduct that SGA has been fighting to change is the harassment conduct, which states:
“Unwelcome conduct that is so severe or pervasive, and objectively offensive, that it substantially interferes with the ability of a person to work, learn, live, or participate in or benefit from the services, activities, or privileges provided by the University. In no event shall this rule be construed to discipline a student for speech protected by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution (e.g., mere insulting or offensive speech).”
In 2018, UT attempted to make changes after several students expressed their concern with how the university chooses to handle the number of discriminatory acts and hate crimes that take place on campus. A recent hate crime that took place on campus was the black face incident.
In late Feb. 2019, a discriminatory photo of four students was uploaded, two wearing what appeared to be a black face mask.
The caption on the photo said, “We for racial equality boys. Bout to go get this free college now that I’m black. Let’s gooooo #blacklivesmatter.”
When this incident took place on campus, along with a series of previous incidents, the efforts from the university did not enforce the Code of Conduct and policies to the best of their abilities.
As a result, during the National Anthem of a men’s basketball game back in March of 2019, roughly 40 to 50 students dressed in all black and remained seated in protest.
Several chants were said during the protest, one being “no justice, no peace, no racist UT.”
Since then, there has still been little to no change in improving the safety of the Volunteer community.
This year, a series of revisions were brought forward during the Oct. Board of Trustees meeting regarding the proposed changes by SGA cabinet members. When inquired about by the cabinet members, they were told that it could not and would not be entertained.
Karmen Jones, SGA student body president, shared her perspective on the Student Code of Conduct as it relates to the harassment policy and further changes that need to be made.
“The harassment policy was put in place for the student on student harassment and has been consistent with the UT system. That was not what we asked for in 2018. There was a focus more so on those two parts of the preamble and the harassment clause,” Jones said.
“So, we decided to revise our Student Code, the preamble and the harassment calls on discrimination. It is now counted as a form of discrimination and unwelcoming conduct.”
In roughly two months, there were two major revisions on the preamble and harassment clause. The preamble revision is said to now include a written phrase by former SGA Senator, Maria Urias, that states, “We are welcoming to all and hostile to none.”
In an online statement, SGA demanded that these changes be met by Jan. 2021.
Frank Cuevas, Vice Chancellor for Student Life, detailed the plan to implement these demands.
“Whenever we have a situation where there is a call to action from students, it becomes our priority. We try to get together with our student leaders, our student organization leaders and in this case, SGA. Our role as an educational institution is to focus on learning and developing ways to improve student life on campus,” Cuevas said.
“I’m committed to incorporating the elements that we’ve shared with our students about making the code more inclusive. Making the code more student-centered so that we can then be able to lay that on top of all the other things that we’re doing on our campus to make our campus much more welcoming.”
“These student changes will clearly state that the university will be “welcoming to all and hostile to none,” Cuevas said.
Students have had to stand on the front lines and watch the atrocities from hate groups within the last few years while the legislative administration reportedly sat back and did nothing.
Change must be made, and students and administration forming a strong and healthy relationship will be vital to making these changes happen.
To read the latest Student Code of Conduct, you can click here.
To view the call to action given by SGA, click here.