The undergraduate senate of UT’s Student Government Association (SGA) has successfully introduced and passed a resolution that will encourage administration to increase the student minimum wage. It was signed and submitted to lobbyists by 2021-2022 Student Body President Claire Donelan on April 6.
The bill’s summary reads, “The University cannot run without its student workers and financial support is needed to assist the people who are both studying and working as they are impacted by inflation, a rising cost of living, and time focused on the university.”
The current minimum wage for students working on campus is $7.25 an hour, which complies with the federal minimum wage set in 2009, as well as the minimum wage in the state of Tennessee.
In May of 2021, UT Chancellor Donde Plowman authorized a minimum-wage increase for UT Knoxville staff and faculty to $13 an hour. Then, after continued concerns expressed by staff, system President Randy Boyd further increased the minimum wage for UTK workers to $15 an hour in January of this year. These raises did not affect student workers.
Drafted by junior social work major Patrick Angelaccio in March, the SGA bill cites several sources that indicate a rising cost of living in the United States as well as Knoxville.
“Part of our education is policy work. So that’s something that I’m always following. Federal policies, state policies, what’s going on, what bills are being passed and what’s being looked at, all that good stuff,” Angelaccio said.
He compared raises that other local universities had been instituting, and was surprised to discover that UT had recently raised the minimum wage for staff and faculty, but not students.
“You guys recognize this is important for your staff, but not the students who are also paying to go here,” Angelaccio said.
Another boundary facing students employed by the university is the limitation that forbids them from working more than 20 hours a week. Angelaccio’s bill also seeks to remove this restriction, to combat what the bill calls “external costs affecting students.”
These external costs are being felt by Americans nationwide.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the average prices of goods and services for the American consumer have risen 24.2% in the last ten years. 7.9% of that increase has taken place since last May. This is the highest inflation rate since 1982, according to the bill.
Also cited is the massive growth of the Knoxville rental market, where prices have increased by 20 to 30% in the last year. The New York Times reported that Knoxville has the fourth greatest change in rent compared to cities nationwide.
Though the bill calls for change to combat these conditions, it does not provide a suggested numerical value by which to increase the current minimum wage. Angelaccio says this was intentional.
“I didn’t put a number on it on purpose,” Angelaccio said. “Because I’m not a finance major, I’m not in higher-ups, I don’t know what’s feasible. I do know that we as a university can afford it. I know that Donde gets a lot of alumni donations, and I know that’s one of the reasons that she recently got a raise. Because she brings a lotta money into UT.”
Chancellor Donde Plowman will receive a $160,000 raise in her salary beginning July 1. The raise led some faculty, staff and students to voice concerns over pay equity on UT campus.
Though the bill was passed by the undergraduate senate, and signed by outgoing-president Claire Donelan, it holds no ability to alter campus policy.
Being an issue of finance, it will be up to SGA’s several lobbyists, along with incoming 2022-2023 student body president Jordan Brown, to advocate for the bill’s acceptance among administrators.
“I am just a student representative. So I can apply more pressure, but I’m not involved where it happens,” Angelaccio said.
According to Angelaccio, a major factor in SGA’s ongoing struggle for legitimization among students and administrators is their lack of direct control over campus funds, which may be a roadblock for the bill.
“At every other university, this is the case: where the students can get the funding, and then they can do whatever they want with that money. The university says ‘here is your money, go crazy with it,’” Angelaccio said. “Now, a few years ago something controversial happened … and the university now has control over the top three budgets.”
Just over three years ago, SGA presided over a Student Programming Allocation Committee, known as “SPAC.” This gave the student body president and the undergraduate senate, along with some staff and faculty members, direct control over student programming funds.
Starting in 2013, Tennessee legislative officials began to take issue with “Sex Week,” an event that continuously received funding from SPAC.
According to their website, Sex Week’s mission is to foster “a comprehensive and intellectual discussion on sex, sexuality, and relationships to educate the University of Tennessee Knoxville student body.”
Then, in February of 2019, a 269-page report presented by Comptroller of the Treasury Justin P. Wilson was issued to the state senate’s education committee. This came after a 2018 request from state legislators that asked Wilson to review Sex Week funding.
The report included a list of strong recommendations to the UT system on how it should handle student funding going forward.
Item number eight on the list suggested “The University of Tennessee Knoxville could stop allocating funds directly to registered student organizations.” This was one of several recommendations that President Randy Boyd said would be adopted.
In March of 2019, the UT Board of Trustees voted to replace SPAC with a new model which still operates today. This is known as the Student Programs and Services Fee, or “SPSF.” With this model, the SGA student body president and undergraduate senate no longer make any direct funding allocations on behalf of UT.
Instead, these decisions are now made by the UT chancellor and the vice chancellor for student life, an office currently held by Frank Cuevas.
According to the SPSF’s website, consultation is still sought from students and staff, but ultimately the funds are now controlled by the UT chancellor and other administrators.
There is a Student Advisory Board to provide this consultation, at which SGA has two seats. Most recently, these seats were filled by Donelan and SGA treasurer Simon Jolly.
SGA is now in what Angelaccio calls a “re-build period,” in which student representatives are struggling with legitimacy in the eyes of administration and students.
SGA Student Body President Jordan Brown will be leading these re-building efforts this year, and will seek to rejuvenate student interest in engagement on campus. Since COVID-19 forced many students to attend classes virtually, there has been record low participation in on-campus events.
According to Angelaccio, it remains unclear whether his minimum-wage resolution will be taken seriously by administrators.
“I do think that it is possible,” Angelaccio said. “But in all honesty, it probably won’t.”