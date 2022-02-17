As students search for ways to cope with mental health problems, Student Government Association (SGA) senators are working on an initiative for UT to partner with the mindfulness app Headspace, following in the footsteps of schools like Georgia Tech and Boston University.
Patrick Angelaccio, a sophomore social work major and SGA senator who serves as chair of the infrastructure committee, decided to create a bill in SGA’s senate to partner with the app as a way to assist students who might not be able to take advantage of UT’s counseling services, due to the long waitlist.
“I started thinking, well our Counseling Center is overwhelmed, our students are overwhelmed, there's gotta be some way to sort of help bridge the gap,” Angelaccio said. “I just wanted something in between to sort of help the school know that hey we care about mental health, we care about our students, but we can't just say, ‘hey, hire 50 more counselors.’”
In order for this legislation to go into effect, it must pass in SGA’s senate, which Angelaccio says will most likely not be an issue. After that, the bill is out of students’ hands and is sent to the administration and faculty senate where UT will decide whether or not to support it and allocate money for it.
“Even if this doesn't get passed, at least we’re letting faculty know that mental health matters to us and we’re trying to do more in whatever form that looks like,” Angelaccio said.
SGA senator and sophomore journalism major Riya Patel decided to assist in the efforts of Angelaccio’s legislation with a Change.org petition to prove student need and support for the new initiative.
“Basically with bills and stuff, it can be hard to show administration that people want the problem solved,” Patel said. “I was like, honestly, a petition might be a really good idea because we can show administration that there’s a need for it and people are actually going to use it if we implement it.”
Although Patel and Angelaccio alike have hope in the efficacy of the app, they both noted that this partnership would not solve mental health issues on campus but would act more as a band-aid while counseling resources are expanded.
“In the time that someone cannot find a therapist, Headspace is at least something, but it is not even close to a solution,” Patel said. “The solution is adding more counselors, making the process easier to get a counselor and all that.”
Even though it is just one way to assist in relieving the Counseling Center and providing mental health resource options, Angelaccio believes it to be a step in the right direction.
“This is not really the end all be all for mental health at UT,” Angelaccio said. “I don't want that to be the case at all. I just want to get a start going because we do need to address the overwhelming stress that students face.”
Mikala Leath, an off-campus SGA senator and senior communications major who has helped Angelaccio and Patel publicize the legislation and petition, added that she knows the Student Health Center truly does care for students’ wellbeing, but echoed the claims that they need more resources.
“As a long-term user of the Counseling Center for individual and group therapy services, among others, I have found so much care and support through the services offered at the UT Health Center but recognize the growing need for more counselors and resources,” Leath said.
The Counseling Center, in Patel’s opinion, is struggling due to low resources and cannot support the sheer amount of students who need support through the university due to finances or lack of acceptance from family members.
“I got really lucky with the Counseling Center, but… I’ve had friends who could not get in, who could not find a therapist that could help them that was right for their needs,” Patel said. “Also, I mean, the intake time is so incredibly long that by the time you get in, your issues are … either so bad or you had to go find somewhere else and that’s just not feasible for people.”
Angelaccio pointed out that, although the Counseling Center might not have the resources to aid in all mental health issues on campus, the intent of this legislation and petition is not to point fingers. Rather, its purpose is to assist in closing a gap that simply is not being filled at the moment due to underfunding and staffing shortages.
“This is trying to help them and help us,” Angelaccio said. “I’m not trying to just hate on the Counseling Center because I think it could be improved and help a lot of students out.”
SGA has not been in direct contact with the Counseling Center, but Judi Gibbons, interim director of the Student Counseling Center, told The Daily Beacon that the center is open to hearing student ideas.
“We remain committed to our mission to promote the psychological, educational and social well-being of our students, and that includes hearing from students as we enhance our services,” Gibbons said. “We are happy to meet with the students who started the petition to learn more about students’ needs and interests and what they report would be the most helpful and supportive measures.”
Gibbons said there are also mental health counseling services provided by UT outside of the Counseling Center. The Psychology Clinic which serves as the clinical psychology program’s doctoral training site, offers low-cost services and therapy.
The Counselor Training Clinic also has supervised graduate students who provide “free individual and group counseling that is holistic in nature and based on the wellness model of interpersonal growth,” according to its website.
Gibbons also said the Counseling Center currently employs 12 full-time senior licensed therapists, three part-time licensed therapists and five full-time psychology interns. They also have nine doctoral psychology student-trainee clinicians at various levels. They are looking to hire three more people in full-time staff positions.
“We work every year toward increasing our staff, and expanding our services is a priority,” Gibbons said.
She also pointed out that they are open to new ideas despite having tried a similar approach in the past.
“SCC previously used a program called TAO Connect that had several self-help features, including mindfulness training, but it was not well used by students and so the contract was discontinued,” Gibbons said.
Patel believes the responsibility to fund mental health resources and solve the issue falls on the university. She credited former Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Students Shea Kidd Brown’s work with providing resources and said that students want this push to continue through the work of other administrators.
“It's administration’s responsibility to put funding that way, to care about it,” Patel said.
Senators have not gotten a response from UT concerning the petition, but Patel clarified that they do not expect to hear anything until after the bill is passed in the senate and SGA lobbyists present it to administration.
In a statement to The Daily Beacon, Jill Zambito, assistant vice chancellor for student life, indicated that UT is always on the lookout for new programs and ideas that could improve wellness.
“UT, and particularly Student Life departments, are continually reviewing programs and products that could enhance student mental health,” Zambito said. “Mental health apps and programs were growing in use and popularity before 2019, but with the pandemic, it feels like the growth has been exponential. We continue to review additional options and are in regular contact with colleagues at other campuses to discuss best practices and new ways to support students.”