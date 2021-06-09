Hey Vols!
Welcome to Rocky Top! We are Claire Donelan, Reginald (Reggie) Williams II, Nia Myrthil and Simon Jolly. We will be serving as your Student Body President, Vice President, Student Services Director and Executive Treasurer, respectively. As you come to join the Volunteer Family and navigate what these next four years will bring, we encourage you to join the Student Government Association family!
The Student Government Association (SGA) is a place where all of us have found our life-long friends, campus resources and continues to give each of us a chance to be a representative voice for the betterment of Student Life. Whether you have a question about where to find your classes or want to contact the administration, you can find one of our welcoming faces in the Student Union: Student Engagement Suite, Room 174, or email sga1@utk.edu.
Within our department there are many opportunities for you to be a part of our family. As first-year students, you can apply to be a member of the First-Year Leadership Council (FYLC), which is a cohort of first-year students who focus on leadership development and strategic student representation. To find out more about our application and interview process, please email Reggie Williams, sga2@utk.edu.
You can also become a part of the branch that we like to call the “face of SGA,” and join one of our Student Services Committees. These committees focus on direct student engagement, event planning and more! For information on how to apply, email Nia Myrthil, sga3@utk.edu.
Our Student Services Committees are:
Academic Affairs
Diversity Affairs
Environment and Sustainability
Government Affairs
Health and Wellness
Smokey’s Closet
Student for the Rock
Technology Affairs
UT Traditions
SGA also has a unique branch called General Body. Within the General Body Branch, all students can have direct communication with our executive team, university administration and talk to your Student Senate representatives. Please feel free to stop by, grab a slice of pizza and discuss what changes you would like to see on Rocky Top.
For more information about how to join our department, please visit our website, sga.utk.edu, and fill out our interest form. Again, if you have any questions, please email us at sga1.utk.edu.
Our SGA family would love for you to become a member, or just help you become more involved with any aspect of student life. Don’t forget to check out all our organizations that UT has to offer on our VOLink website.
Please do all that you can to stay healthy and safe at this time! Welcome to Rocky Top, and Go Vols!
-Claire, Reggie, Nia and Simon
Columns of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.