As this year’s Earth Month kicks off, there’s much to be looking forward to on Rocky Top! The days are warming, tulips are blooming and robots are zooming while we celebrate what it means to Make Orange Green all throughout April.
Apart from the many exciting, in person events happening for the first time in a couple years, this Earth Month is special for being at a turning point for the university. In this moment, students are organizing and university systems are changing — albeit some faster than others — for the better.
When I first arrived on campus four years ago, plastic straws and Styrofoam cups were the big-ticket items energizing students around campus sustainability. Today, the straws are paper, the to-go boxes are reusable and the conversation around what is needed to make our campus more sustainable? It’s bigger and more ambitious.
Renewable energy, compost and procurement now compose the growing number of action items which students are organizing around to make our campus more sustainable. Further, each of these issues maintains their own student organization or group filled with passionate Vols actively programming and advocating to reach their strategic goals. This is made possible because of many student leaders who came before; it is years of students moving the needle and growing support that there’s the capacity for what is happening now.
This Earth Month, let us take pride in how far we have come as we look toward an exciting and eco-friendly future for campus.
Over the course of the last year, the Sustainable Energy Working Group (SEWG) was formed to survey the student body on and advocate for the university’s investment in renewable sources of energy. This group, composed of students, faculty and staff, surveyed over 3,000 members of the student body, and we found that climate change ranked as students’ second highest institutional priority (preceded only by parking).
Further, over 90% of respondents supported the development of on-campus forms of renewable energy generation. The results of this survey were resounding and now inform this group’s advocacy to administration — where we have already seen our first win! Senior Carly Broady recently was granted funding through the Green Fee for an on campus sustainable energy garden to showcase renewables beautifully and publicly. While it may take more time before the university is powered by renewables, this organizational infrastructure through SEWG is now able to advance the ongoing and vocal support necessary to push forward a project of such massive scale.
Though renewable energy has attractive solar panels to signal success, it is the collection of increasingly more food waste which energizes many students on campus. UTK Compost Coalition is a student organization founded about a year ago that is committed to educating students about composting as well as facilitating in-residence hall compost programs. These compost champions may have handed you a plant with UTK’s internally composted soil on Ped Walkway!
Still, the university must make significant investments in its composting infrastructure to continue meeting campus needs, and the Compost Coalition works to advocate for such investments, increase student engagement with compost and allow students to compost for themselves. It’s a big deal that students are learning how to compost in their residence halls and seeing what happens with the food they don’t finish at Rocky Top Dining (it might have made its way into the planter outside your classroom). Thanks to the Compost Coalition, there are compost champions springing up all around.
And for those ready to dive more into the weeds than food waste, students are even digging through the university’s enormous purchasing decisions to determine how we can be more environmentally friendly. Lucy Buck and Joe Roebuck created the Sustainable Procurement Group to work with administration on incorporating sustainability into the issues they consider when working with vendors and making purchases for the university. Spending over $600 million dollars each year, this is certainly one of the most influential ways that the university can make a dent in their carbon footprint. As this group continues to grow, be on the lookout for their big wins and ways to get involved.
This Earth Month is different. This month, students are in their best position yet to push for the sustainability changes which we want to see. Let’s not squander this moment; let’s continue to light the way for future Vols as we come together this month and every month to Make Orange Green.
Simon Jolly is a senior at UT this year studying sustainability. He can be reached at sjolly3@vols.utk.edu.
