In a statement posted to its social media pages on Wednesday night, the Evolve SGA campaign announced that it had requested the removal of a senatorial candidate over the candidate's arrest by the Knoxville Police Department for animal cruelty at Volunteer Hall on March 15.
The Daily Beacon was alerted to the arrest and the student’s involvement in the campaign by a student group self-identified as UTK Students for Responsible Student Government, and subsequently contacted the campaign for comment.
In the campaign’s statement regarding the student’s removal, it said its leadership had been made aware of the situation when the Daily Beacon reached out for a comment. The campaign worked with current SGA leadership to gather information and talk through next steps, ultimately coming to the decision to make a request to the Election Commission and the SGA Executive Cabinet for the removal of the candidate.
“The Evolve Campaign unequivocally opposes any acts of animal cruelty within and outside of our Volunteer community. Due to the seriousness of the matter, our team is doing our best to thoroughly review the situation with the information currently available. We have already notified the Election Commission and SGA Executive Cabinet of our request to remove this senator from our campaign and are still awaiting a formalized decision. We commit to moving ahead with a culture of transparency and accountability,” the statement said.
According to UTPD’s crime log, the case has not been cleared, closed or referred to prosecution at this time.