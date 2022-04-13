On a night when SGA campaigns typically celebrate beating out the competition for spots in student government, members of the unopposed Evolve campaign came together in a Zoom call Wednesday evening to celebrate the election and to look forward to the year ahead.
All candidates on the ballot were elected to their positions. According to SGA Election Commissioner Ben Pham, SGA is working to finalize write-in candidates for positions that are not yet filled. Due to a lack of candidates in some senate seats, several positions will be filled in the fall following senate interviews, which will be open to all students.
Jordan Brown, a junior psychology major, was elected as student body president for the 2022-23 school year. Serving alongside her will be Student Body Vice President Mark Hancock, a sophomore political science major, Student Services Director Abbey Lawrence, a junior geography major and Executive Treasurer Marshall Summar, a junior business administration and economics major.
In a year where COVID-19 fatigue and the absence of competition sapped the elections of their typical energy, voter turnout was the lowest in recent history.
In 2019, the last year of SGA elections untouched by the pandemic, 7,459 students cast a ballot. When elections moved to a completely virtual format in 2020, that number decreased to 5,962. In 2021, the number decreased further to 4,798.
This year, compounded by the unopposed nature of the election, turnout plummeted to a mere 1,076 votes, according to Pham.
On the Zoom call, a group of around 20 campaign members, elected executive candidates and senators came together to express gratitude and excitement for the year ahead. Many students were unable to attend the call due to the beginning of the spring recess break on Thursday, and some who were present were traveling.
Student Body President-Elect Jordan Brown told the campaign members she was thankful for their work over the last few months.
“I just really appreciate all the hard work that y’all have put in and everything to lead to this moment. Y’all are so supportive and I don’t think any of us could’ve done anything without y’all,” Brown said. “I just want to think everybody who’s been on here and just like helping out. Y’all have all been amazing and I literally couldn’t have done this without y’all and I love all of y’all for that.”
Throughout the election process, Evolve candidates expressed concern that the COVID-19 pandemic had drained student engagement and undermined the work of SGA. None of the candidates had ever experienced an in-person election before this year.
Junior Jada Laws, who served as campaign manager, said the unique challenges of the election had not affected the campaign’s dedication.
“I know this is our first in-person election ever for all of us, so you know everyone was on the same playing field. But we all rose to the occasion, and even though we ran unopposed, we still brought that energy, we still did what we needed to do and honestly, we didn’t half-ass anything,” Laws said.
Student Body Vice President-Elect Mark Hancock expressed pride at the work Evolve had done.
“We had a really good campaign. Even though we’re the only ones, I feel like we really brought the energy and I’m really proud of all the work we did, especially the entire exec team,” Hancock said. “We put in a lot of long hours and a lot of our thoughts into this to make it how we wanted it to be.”
Abbey Lawrence, who will serve as student services director beginning in the fall, said the more traditional election week experiences, centered around Pedestrian Walkway through the middle of campus, had renewed her excitement for the year ahead. Lawrence has made it her particular goal to restore student engagement to its pre-COVID levels.
“Being out on Ped today talking to students, handing out stuff and just hanging out with you guys really just made my entire week. I had such a great day. It really reminded about why I wanted to run for this position in the first place and it got me so excited for next year,” Lawrence said.
Following the Zoom call, students who were still in Knoxville were invited to an afterparty at Lawrence’s apartment.
Several students congratulated Marshall Summar, who is new to SGA and was elected as executive treasurer.
“It’s always great to see a group of people of diverse backgrounds, diverse thinking coming together to work towards pretty much a common goal to help better this campus,” Summar said. “I know we haven’t had a lot of time for reflection with how busy these weeks are, but I encourage you all to do that because we’ve done a really cool thing and I’m really excited for the future.”
Much of the campaign’s excitement for next year focused on the SGA Senate. Kimmy Gayle was one of eight students elected as a senator representing the College of Arts and Sciences.
“Thank you for being so inspiring and keeping this energy up until next year. I cannot wait,” Gayle said. “I believe in everyone here and I definitely believe in this message and I think we’re gonna make some amazing things happen.”
Winning senate candidates from the Evolve campaign are as follows:
College of Arts and Sciences:
Mia Prince
Gowri Tumkur
Kimberly Gayle
Nikolas Dalton
Jack Huffman
Parker Wolford
Jack Huskey
Clayton Conn
College of Architecture and Design:
Jakob Mikres
Haslam College of Business:
Amelia Rechter
Ferrell Moore Lail
Elliot Tillman
Edward Phillips
Sanjana Nair
Herbert College of Agriculture:
Rebecca Hughes
Bryse Vrolijk
Tickle College of Engineering:
Leah Gutzwiller
Off-Campus Residential:
Josie Drumwright
Simone Shannon
Elissa Smith
Emma Rose
William Ray
Sorority Village:
Mckenzie West
Fraternity Park:
Max Roth