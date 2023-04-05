Boosted to victory by a voter turnout four times larger than in 2022, the Commit campaign swept Student Government Association elections as results were announced on Wednesday.
Student Body President-Elect Mark Hancock received 2,479 votes, or 62.9% of votes; Student Body Vice President-Elect Lindsey Campbell received 2,461 votes, or 62.7% of votes; Executive Treasurer-Elect Mary Hadjik received 2,438 votes, or 62.3% of votes; and Student Services Director-Elect Josie Drumwright received 2,267 votes, or 57.3% of votes.
The candidates sat in the Center for Student Engagement Suite of the Student Union nervously awaiting the certification of results two floors above. From Monday through Wednesday, over 4,000 students filled out electronic ballots, voting not only for executive positions, but also for a slate of senate candidates representing colleges and residential areas.
For a campaign that dedicated much of its platform to rebuilding the reputation of SGA, the news of the incredible growth in voter turnout came with a rush of satisfaction.
“It’s just so rewarding to see all this hard work pay off,” Hancock said. “We are just so passionate about our campaign and our mission and our vision … we’ve been planning this for months, and this just makes all the late night texts, all the late night Zooms, FaceTimes, just so worth it.”
With nearly 75 campaign members and a group of executive candidates all experienced in holding executive office, Commit quickly gained ground on social media and through in-person campaign events, promoting their campaign pillars of “Unify,” “Inspire” and “Reputation.”
“What I’m most excited for, what’s been the best part about this election season, has been coming up with the pillars and the ideas that we want to run on,” Campbell said. “The senators that we brought together are truly so passionate and so passionate about the university, and the ideas that they’ve come up with, I’m so excited to see them come to fruition in senate next year.”
The Volunteer’s Union campaign was headed by Nikolas Dalton, a junior political science major running for student body president. As the results were announced on Wednesday evening, Dalton shook hands with the Commit campaign members and looked to the year ahead.
“The work does not stop, at all, no matter who’s in office. The work that was already in progress is going to continue, it’s gonna have to continue, cause that’s what students voice their excitements and their dreams for. So I’m excited to work with Mark and his team and Commit to get that done. That’s our job.”
Along with Dalton ran Kendall Williams, a junior supply chain management major running for vice president; Colin Zimmer, a freshman business management major running for student services director; and Jack Robert Huffman, a sophomore economics and philosophy major running for executive treasurer.
The Commit campaign headed out to Sunspot on the Strip to celebrate the victory and a particular win of the campaign season: the reengagement of the student body in SGA elections.
“SGA is starting to come back to what it should be,” Campbell said.
The full results of the election can be found on SGA’s election webpage.
This article will be updated with full election results, including results for senate positions.
