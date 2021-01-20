My name is Leighton Chappell and I currently serve as student trustee for the University of Tennessee (UT) Board of Trustees. The UT Board of Trustees is the statewide governing body of the University of Tennessee System. The UT System includes campuses in Martin, Chattanooga, Knoxville, the UT Health Science Center (UTHSC) in Memphis, the Space Institute at Tullahoma and the statewide Institute of Agriculture and Institute of Public Service in Knoxville.
The UT Board oversees the educational and operational activities of UT campuses and institutes led by the System’s president and supported by 12 members - 10 Governor appointees, one ex officio member and one student trustee.
The current UT strategic plan incorporates the enhancement of educational excellence, the expansion of research capacities, fostering outreach and engagement opportunities, ensuring workforce and administrative excellence and the advocating and promotion of UT and the UT brand.
Overall, the UT Board of Trustees seeks to support any and all efforts to educate, discover and connect all Tennesseans. In doing so, UT and the state seek to provide a “ladder up” to the working and middle class: granting people the opportunity for a better education, a better job and a better life (President Randy Boyd).
With all being said, why is the UT Board important to Vol Nation?
Essentially, your input matters. Your feedback, surveys, efforts and dedication matter. The Board of Trustees and the University of Tennessee System function to serve you, the people. Without your input, commitment, awareness and enthusiasm to Board meetings, university events or System news, the Board and the University of Tennessee System cannot entirely serve you or your needs.
Again, your voice – the faithful, good people of Tennessee – matters and is the primary concern of UT. And as student trustee, I ask for you to utilize it.
-----------------------
Since the beginning of my term in July, the UT Board has been plenty active. In part as student trustee, it is important to relay all and any new information from the Board to the people. Hence, the following information summarizes various major 2020 updates:
-The Board of Trustees approved to move forward in the potential acquisition of Martin Methodist College in Pulaski. Post-secondary attainment rates and college go-to rates for the region are relatively low compared to other areas in Tennessee. Additionally, evidence indicates there is a current and future unmet labor need for educated workers in this same region. There is a lack of affordable and accessible public education spanning over a 300-mile stretch of the southern border of Tennessee from Memphis to Chattanooga, and the expanded presence of the University of Tennessee System in this region may affectively improve attainment and go-to rates as part of the State’s Drive to 55 initiative.
- The Board of Trustees approved to permanently implement revised student codes of conduct related to sexual harassment cases for each campus and UTHC. Doing so allows UT to remain compliant with the new Title IX regulations approved by the U.S. Department of Education earlier in the year. The Board also passed a similar set of permanent rules for faculty members.
- The Board of Trustees approved a new student immunization rule establishing a uniform systemwide policy on immunization requirements for students on all campuses. The policy allows for the university to require proof of immunization before classes regarding the flu, the coronavirus and several other diseases (measles, mumps, rubella, varicella and meningococcal disease) to remain compliant with Tennessee law.
-The Board of Trustees approved to update the University of Tennessee Diversity Statement and to realign the current strategic plan in support of the administration’s promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion.
-The Board of Trustees approved the appointment of Carey Whitworth as vice president for Government Relations and Advocacy, approved to lower UT Knoxville housing rates for Spring 2021, approved a revision to its tenure policy in light of COVID-19 and granted several tenure upon initial appointments.
-More details regarding the Board’s meetings and past material can be found on the UT Board of Trustees’ website – trustees.tennessee.edu.
In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UT System is thriving and progressing toward brighter futures. Relative to other major institutions, UT was one of few institutions to increase system-wide enrollment without raising tuition costs this past year. Again, in light of the ongoing pandemic, such an accomplishment is HUGE for UT and the System.
All in all, it’s a great day to be a Skyhawk, a Moc or a Volunteer as this decade, in echoing Boyd, will in fact prove to be the greatest decade in University of Tennessee history.
Take care, Vol Nation, as it has been and will continue to be an honor serving you.
-Leighton Chappell