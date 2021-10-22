Auditions for the All Campus Theatre Musical Theatre Revue are taking place Saturday, Nov. 6 at 12 p.m. in the Alumni Memorial Building room 209.
The Musical Theatre Revue was started in 2019 by senior communications studies and theatre major Alan Toney. According to Toney, the Revue brings together the world of Broadway and musical theatre by putting on a cabaret style showcase of Broadway hits.
“Anyone with any interest in performing, meeting amazing people or getting a full theatre production experience in a low time commitment setting should definitely get involved,” Toney said.
As far as the audition process goes, each student interested in auditioning will learn a short musical theatre dance combination so leaders like Alan Toney can observe how they move in the space available.
Additionally, students will perform thirty seconds of a song they feel best expresses their skills.
Toney offered two pieces of advice to those interested in auditioning for the Musical Theatre Revue. First, he stressed the importance of practicing, ensuring this will boost confidence and allow students to shine to their fullest potential.
Second, Toney encouraged students to be themselves. Leaders are not looking for the most perfect and refined performers, but performers that can have fun and authentically bond through a shared love for musical theatre.
Senior deaf education and special education major Natalie Wrigley also emphasized how all are welcome in the Musical Theatre Revue regardless of experience.
“The people, the fun we have, and just putting on a great show with amazing numbers is what counts,” Wrigley said.
Natalie Wrigley comes from New Jersey, where she engaged in theatre her entire life. After moving away for college, she discovered the All Campus Theatre during a club fair and was excited to find a community of theatre people in Tennessee.
Wrigley performed in the Musical Theatre Revue her sophomore and junior years and is currently serving as a director of the upcoming performance.
“I felt like it was an amazing opportunity to give back to something that has given so much to me,” Wrigley said.
The All Campus Theatre hosts a variety of other events in addition to the Musical Theatre Revue. For instance, after auditions for the Revue are held, auditions for the student-written play “Callway” are being held on Monday, Nov. 8th.
Like the Revue, “Callway”will be performed in the Spring semester.
Aside from performances, All Campus Theatre members also host social events such as their Winter Formal, which will be held at Ijams Nature Center on Dec. 3.
“This formal is a great way to meet current ACT members as well as have an evening of fun,” Toney said.
Any and all UT students with a passion for musical theatre are highly encouraged to check out the All Campus Theatre and Musical Theatre Revue.
“I promise Musical Theatre Revue will be one of your greatest memories of college,” said Wrigley. “At its core, it really is a group of people coming together to celebrate our love of theatre, and to me that is so special.”