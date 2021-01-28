The University of Tennessee and the Student Health Center have expanded COVID-19 saliva testing for the spring semester.
The Student Health Center has begun testing students’ saliva to determine if a student has COVID-19. They require residential students to provide one sample every week and encourage commuters to voluntarily provide samples.
The campus health surveillance coordinator, Daire Jansson, oversees the testing on campus. She explained how much the testing has grown.
“We did do some saliva testing in the fall, mainly in residential locations on a much smaller scale,” Jansson said. “So, the spring is a dramatically expanded version of that.”
This expansion includes every residential hall and Greek life housing, and there are also events for commuters to come and provide samples. They can accomplish this volume of testing due to an increase in resources.
“…we are trying to utilize all the lab capacity and personnel capacity that we have,” Jansson said. “So, that means we cycle through all the residential buildings once per week. That’s why every residential student is required to submit one sample per week. And then we kind of fill in the rest of our capacity by incentivizing commuter students to participate as well.”
Students provide saliva samples in tubes given to them by the Student Health Center. Students should create a sample either “first thing in the morning when they wake up before they brush their teeth” or at least “30 minutes after eating or drinking anything” if they must do it later, according to Jansson.
The Student Health Center gives cards with instructions for students along with their test tubes. Jansson said they provide “guidance at all of (their) collection events” for students who attend them. Each tube has an extra layer of security to ensure that they avoid mistakes.
“Every sample has a barcode that’s tied to them, but de-identifies the sample for the lab so that privacy is protected throughout the process,” Jansson said.
The Student Health Center collects these samples and sends them to a lab on campus.
“Our saliva samples...are taken to an academic lab where they are pooled into groups, usually of around five students,” Jansson said. “Then, within those pools, they’re tested for the presence of SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19.”
The lab determines if a student has COVID-19 within two days. The Health Center will not contact a student if they test negative. However, students who test positive will “receive an email from the Student Health Center” requesting them for an individual test, according to Jansson.
She said that the “tests are really accurate” and help “narrow down who might be a more likely case, especially when it comes to asymptomatic cases.”
In general, the increased lab capacity has helped them in their testing.
“…we’re very fortunate to have a lab here on campus that has the resources and the expertise to provide the saliva testing, so that means that we can get those results in a really rapid timeframe that we wouldn’t be able to if we were sending out that many tests,” Jansson said. “It also allows us to test a much larger number because we’re testing in pools as opposed to individually.”
Jansson said that students who have received the COVID-19 vaccine still “need to continue to participate in testing.”
She said that “because there is still so much that we are learning about COVID-19, so much that we are learning about the vaccines and the duration of the immunity that they provide” that vaccinated students need to keep getting tested.
Overall, students have reacted well to the testing.
“So far, the response has been very positive,” Jansson said. “We’ve been really happy with the residential participation rates in particular and the feedback from students.”
The reward incentives have played some part in this response.
“… as I’ve been going around to collections, it seems that it (reward incentives) has had a really positive impact,” she said. “Quite a few people have asked me about it (and) said that they are really excited about it.”
Students receive points based on their participation, which are tracked through their Net ID’s. They can get 1000 points for providing a sample and 100 points for filling out the daily health screenings each week. Residential halls and Greek housing can receive group prizes, such as a dorm or house makeover, according to Jansson.
The associate director for the Center for Health Education and Wellness, Michèle Dorsainvil, worked to determine how these incentives for saliva testing functioned.
The incentives team files each student’s points as they acquire them. If they have enough points, “all of those students will be pulled into an Excel spreadsheet” and they “will use a random generator” to determine a winner each week, according to Dorsainvil.
“We will reach out to the students and let them know that they have won,” Dorsainvil said. “In that communication, there will be details about when and where to pick up the incentive.”
Each reward has a point eligibility requirement that students need to meet.
“There’s incentives … for 500 points and going up,” Dorsainvil said. “There’s incentives for 750, for 2000, and then that goes until 2500 points and sort of resets every couple of weeks to give students an opportunity to participate a little bit later … if they didn’t start out or if they missed one.”
With these points, students can win either a VolShop package or a prize from VolTech, which requires a higher number of points for eligibility. Different tiers separate these two incentives.
“The VolShop package is a goodie bag of multiple things,” Dorsainvil said. “There’s 12 items listed; each bag will have six of those items. For the VolTech packages, it’s one item. Those are higher valued incentives and so the student would be able to pick from which of those incentives that they want.”
According to Dorsainvil, the VolShop package will always have the same items, but the VolTech incentive only has one of each prize.
Jansson expressed gratitude for every student that has contributed so far.
“Everyone has been very encouraging and we really appreciate all of their efforts to help us keep campus safe,” Jansson said.
The UT calendar of events has every residential and commuter collection event scheduled throughout the spring semester. Also, the UT website contains more information on saliva testing, and the website for the Center for Health Education and Wellness has additional information on the incentives program.
Information on the daily health screenings can be found here.