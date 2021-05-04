On Friday, April 30, around 3 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers were dispatched to the parking garage behind the Stokely Residence Hall on UT’s campus due to what was reported as an apparent suicide.
Officers arrived at the parking garage and confirmed that there was a deceased male, later identified as a 19-year-old UT student.
According to KPD Public Information Officer Scott Erland, the incident is currently under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit.
On the afternoon of the incident, Stokely residents received an email from University Housing alerting them of the student’s death and offering “help, support, [and] resources” via the 24/7 UT hotline 865-974-HELP for students in distress.