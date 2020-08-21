If you’ve noticed a lack of motivation, an increase in anxiety or other mental abnormalities in recent months, you’re not alone. The stress of the pandemic along with social isolation is taking an emotional toll on most of the country and is manifesting itself in some taxing ways.
Here are four tried and true strategies to take care of yourself mentally this semester and continue to grow during this difficult time.
Sleep more and sleep better
At the risk of sounding trite, consistent and uninterrupted sleep is crucial to taking care of yourself both physically and mentally.
Exhaustion can create focus problems and mood issues, and can seriously drain your motivation to do anything, let alone study. If you have a hard time falling asleep at a reasonable hour, try to reevaluate your eating and exercise habits.
If all your classes are online, you may not be getting the exercise or nutrition you usually would during a typical semester. That being said, you should really prioritize getting active and eating right when possible.
Lighten up your screen time
With more time on your hands, you may find yourself scrolling through your socials more often.
It’s no secret that social media can at times be a toxic space, and constant updates on the particularly bleak state of the world could be causing mental fatigue. While it is imperative that we stay informed, cutting down on needless screen time can get rid of some stress you didn’t even know you were feeling.
If you’re worried about staying up to date, try turning on your post notifications for your favorite accounts and news outlets. If you don’t want to change your scrolling habits, consider following accounts dedicated to self improvement. A personal favorite of mine is artist and podcaster @bunnymichael on Instagram.
Check in with yourself
Everyone is dealing with disappointment this semester, but some of us more than others. Allowing yourself to grieve whatever lost opportunity or experience you expected to have is important, but dwelling on what could have been can do more harm than good.
If you’re finding yourself with more downtime than you wished to have, try and use this time for introspection. With the fast-paced lifestyle that college brings, we don’t always have time to reassess our priorities.
In the words of Uncle Iroh, asking yourself “Who are you and what do you want?” may be the most helpful thing you can do for yourself this semester. Besides wearing a mask, of course.
Create your happy place
If you’ve been self-isolating, you’ve probably become more acquainted with your living space than you ever hoped to be. You also likely have a long list of things you want to improve in your home, and maybe some redecorating ideas, too.
Keeping your space tidy can not only benefit your room/dorm-bound studies, but also your mental state. If you have any extra cash, consider investing in a piece of furniture or equipment that you’ve always wanted in your space.
Try to visualize your happy place, and recreate it to the best of your ability with the space you have available. It will make all the time you spend there more enjoyable and help you stay positive and sane.
Hopefully these tips will help you to get rid of some needless stressors and improve your mental state. If, however, you’re dealing with mental health issues that can’t be fixed at home, there is no shame in reaching out to someone who can help.
The university provides mental health services at the Student Counseling Center by appointment and in crisis situations, they recommend calling to see someone that day. You can also reach their 24-hour helpline at (865) 974-HELP (4357).