As UT hosts its first football game on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. against Ball State, parking, class schedules and building access will be impacted.
UT announced yesterday that the day of the game will be a half day of in-person instruction with all in-person classes ending at 12:35 p.m.
Professors have the option to hold classes remotely if they are scheduled after this time.
As in-person instruction ends early, parking lots will close at 1 p.m. to allow for game day parking. Everyone, including faculty, is required to move their vehicles by 1 p.m.
If faculty wish to stay on campus, they can park in a lot at the SC40 area on Kingston Pike. A shuttle will be available to take them from the lot to campus, and it will run every 20 minutes, unless game day traffic prevents it from doing so.
Because there will be no in-person classes in the afternoon, UT will also restrict access to buildings earlier than usual. UT will begin locking the South and East Stadium Halls, Alumni Memorial Building, Silverstein Luper Building and Zeanah Engineering Complex at 2 p.m. and all other buildings are expected to be locked by 3 p.m. Only those with 24/7 card entry access can access buildings after that time.
According to the announcement, remote work options for academic staff and administrative staff are determined by deans and vice chancellors, respectively.