With Halloween coming up, here are some spots on campus that are said to be haunted. From a Cherokee legend to a ghost that doesn’t like arguments, it appears that there are more than just students and faculty roaming around UT’s campus.
The Hill
Named for Governor William Blount’s daughter, the Hill (originally called Barbara Hill) is home to the oldest building on campus, South College, as well the infamous Ayres Hall, which was built in 1921 and named for UT’s 12th president Brown Ayres.
Most students make a trek to the Hill at least once in their college career for a class, but you may find more than just students here.
There is supposedly a non-human spirit that roams the Hill at night. It is some sort of demonic cat called a Wampus Cat. According to some Cherokee myths, spotting this cat can mean death, and it was once a female who was cursed by elder tribe leaders. It has also been said to be a shapeshifter.
Another spirit on the Hill is one of a student who committed suicide in the 1920s after his girlfriend agreed to marry another man. He is said to walk around the Hill in a long coat with a hat on. Occasionally, he will tilt his hat or completely take it off to reveal a gaping hole in his head. Some have even said that there was no head at all.
Tyson Alumni House
The house was originally built in 1895 by Julius Lewis for Knoxville businessman James Meek. After finding himself in debt, the house was sold at auction to Bettie McGhee Tyson and her husband Lawrence where they lived with their daughter.
Their daughter, Isabella, had received a dog from one of President Ulysses S. Grant’s sons. The dog’s name was Bonita. Bonita was well-loved by the family until her death, which led to her burial on the property. There are chains in the back of Tyson House that stand as markers for her grave.
In 1935, the house was donated to St. John’s Episcopal Church, and then in 1954 it was sold to UT. A stipulation of the house was that Bonita’s grave could never be disturbed.
Now, people have said to have heard Bonita howl and bark at night, and she has even been seen in the building as well.
Massey Hall
Massey Hall was first opened in 1960 as the “West Hall Addition.” In 1965 it was named after Felix Massey, who was the first Dean of Men at UT.
There have been reports from those who have lived in Massey in the past years who have had shelves fall off of walls, items being moved around and some have seen bathroom doors open by themselves.
It is believed that the spirit behind all of this is that of Felix who is just feeling a bit playful as he tries to make residents feel at home.
The Agricultural Campus
Supposedly there are some Native American burial grounds on the Ag. campus and there have been some sightings as well. To find out more, you may have to do your own investigation.
Perkins Hall
Where Perkins Hall is located, there were about eight Union soldiers that were found buried. Their bodies were relocated to the National Cemetery, but there have been sightings of soldiers around Perkins comparing maps, mostly where Blount Hall stood before its demolishment in 1979.
Hoskins Library
Before Hodges was built in 1967, Hoskins was the main library that was used on campus from 1931 to 1987.
Hoskins has become known to be the home of a spirit called the Evening Primrose. She is a spirit that has never been seen, but she is very active. She will press elevator buttons, knock books down from their shelves and she apparently bakes cornbread. These are how her presence has been sensed on campus.
There have never been any sightings of the Evening Primrose, so her identity is still unknown to this day.
Strong Hall
Strong Hall first opened its doors in 1925 as an all-girls residence hall. It was named after Sophronia Strong, whose son, Benjamin Rush Strong, donated the land that the building sits on as well as some money to the university.
He had some conditions for the building, though. It had to remain a female dormitory and it had to have a wildflower garden. Until 2008, these stipulations were upheld.
In 2008, the dorm closed, and in 2014 it was demolished and the new Strong Hall, where many students have their labs, opened up.
While it was a dorm, it was supposedly haunted by Sophronia, or “Sophie.” She would be very playful and was known to lock students out of their rooms or the bathrooms. She would even stand in hallways with hovering lights. Sophie supposedly hated “unladylike” behavior and she didn’t approve of arguments.
In one instance, former residents had been arguing with each other until one of the girls noticed Sophie standing in the doorway glaring at them.
Sophie was also known to appear in mirrors on her birthday.
There haven’t been any recent sightings since the original building’s demolishment, though.
The next time you are walking on the Hill at night or walking past Tyson, be on the look out for some of these specters.