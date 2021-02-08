With Valentine’s Day less than a week away, now is the perfect time to start making plans. Whether you’re going to enjoy the day with your significant other, roommates or friends, there’s no need to spend a ridiculous amount of money.
Showing your love doesn’t have to break the bank. Here are some budget friendly ideas for Valentine’s Day.
Scavenger hunt
This might sound corny, but it can be a lot of fun. All you need is some paper, a pen and some clever hiding spots. Write some clues about where the next clue can be found, and you’re off on a fun scavenger hunt.
The great thing about making your own scavenger hunt is that it can be as big or small as you want, and for extra fun, it can be tailored to the person you’re making it for.
Cooking
It is no secret that food is the way to anyone’s heart. Cooking is a fun activity you can do together, and it leaves you with a delicious result.
Consider making the food you cook into heart shapes to get into the festive spirit. This can be done with almost anything, including pancakes, cookies and sandwiches.
The best part about cooking is that it’s something that can be done together, and it can also make a great gift. You can’t go wrong with a baked good for your loved ones to enjoy.
Picnics
Pack up your favorite snacks, grab a blanket and go have a picnic. It doesn’t matter where, just find a spot to enjoy your food and the people you’re with.
Go on an adventure
It might be cold outside, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying the outdoors. Find somewhere to hike and spend some time with those you love while reconnecting with nature.
If you want to stay on campus, take a trip to the UT gardens.
Sunrise or sunset
If you’re searching for a little beauty, look to the sun. There’s nothing like watching the sunrise or sunset over Rocky Top. Just find a good view, sit with those you love and enjoy each other’s company.
Watch a movie
There’s nothing wrong with a classic movie date. Grab a blanket, some popcorn and the ones you love and snuggle up for a movie night.
Find a romantic movie on any of your chosen streaming services. If there’s none you like, then see what movies the library has available.
Games
Even Valentine’s Day needs a little competition. Break out the board games and have some old school fun. If you don’t have any board games, grab a deck of cards. There’s an endless amount of games you can play with them.
If that’s not your style, then maybe try playing some video games together. This can be on a console, or even on your phone.
Be thoughtful
If you are looking for the perfect gift, consider getting your loved one some of their favorite things. This can be snacks, candy, drinks or anything else they enjoy.
To make the gift extra special, or to just make them laugh, you can get punny with the exchange and write some puns about the items you got them.
Volunteer
There’s more than one way to show love on Valentine’s Day and giving back to the community is a great way to do this. Take your loved ones with you and spend some time helping others.
Bookstore
Go to a bookstore or library and get cozy reading books. If you grow tired of the silence, read to each other. You would be surprised what some people’s favorite lines are.
Get crafty
Who doesn’t love a good craft? There’s nothing like making some homemade Valentine cards for all your friends to share the love. Grab a piece of paper, fold it in half and get to cutting.
Go for a drive
If one of the people you’re spending the day with has a car, go for a drive. The mountains are only a short drive away and it gives you an opportunity to sing and talk your heart out.
Classics
There’s nothing wrong to sticking with old favorites. Flowers, chocolates or something soft always make for a great gift.