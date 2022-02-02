Check out these restaurants and businesses as a way to support Knoxville’s Black community. Don’t forget to not only support Black-owned businesses during Black History Month, but also all year long.
This list is just meant to highlight a few of the many businesses run by Black Knoxvillians and is by no means a comprehensive list. There are so many more Black-owned businesses and restaurants in Knoxville than just this list provides, each with their own unique products, services and talents.
Jackie’s Dream
Run by Ms. Jackie Griffin herself, Jackie’s Dream opened in 2015. This restaurant features soul food made fresh. On their website, Jackie says that she eliminates cans whenever she can and makes fresh food a priority. Jackie’s Dream is located at 1008 E Woodland Ave.
Oakwood BBQ
Oakwood BBQ is a food truck serving up slow-smoked meat like brisket, pulled pork and ribs. They also feature sides like deviled eggs, smoked macaroni and cheese, loaded fries and quesadillas. Oakwood BBQ even has jackfruit sandwiches as a vegan or vegetarian option, a unique twist on BBQ.
This food truck frequents Southside Garage and Merchants of Beer, but you can keep up with their Instagram @oakwoodbbqknox and Facebook to find out where they’ll be next.
Gosh Ethiopian Restaurant
At 3609 Sutherland Ave, Gosh Ethiopian Restaurant features traditional Ethiopian dishes, such as Kay Wot, Doro Tibs and Shurro Wot, which are served with Injera, a flatbread to eat it with. Don’t forget to have some Ethiopian coffee, too.
Mer-Mer’s Bakery
If you’re craving something sweet, check out Mer Mer’s Bakery at 617 N. Gay Street. This bakery specializes in pound cakes and specialty cakes but also features freshly baked items such as cupcakes and cookies in-store daily. Mer Mer’s Bakery also hosts classes, such as their “Buttercream Basics” class, which teaches beginners how to make buttercream.
Fresh Kale Bath and Boutique
Located at 7600 Kingston Pike, Suite 1092, Fresh Kale Bath and Boutique features bath and beauty products, as well as clothing and accessories. Their bath products include bath bombs, body lotion and scrubs, and their clothing includes items from different styles and seasons, all on-trend.
Oglewood Avenue
Started by Jade Adams, Oglewood Avenue is self-described as a modern houseplant boutique. Located at 3524 North Broadway, Oglewood Avenue provides personalized plant services to help customers pick out the perfect houseplant for their lifestyle and home, and hosts workshops as well.
The Bottom
No list of Black-owned businesses would be complete without the mentioning of The Bottom, a fairly new Black-owned space.
The Bottom is both a nonprofit community center and a Black-affirming bookshop, according to their website. Located at 2340 East Magnolia Ave, The Bottom is a place for Black creatives to foster community and share space in Knoxville.