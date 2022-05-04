In an interview with Daily Beacon staff writer Kaitlyn Pilcher, UT junior Sophie Nauta spoke about the American Medical Student Association (AMSA) at UTK, her involvement with the organization and how it can help with students’ future careers in the medical field.
What is the American Medical Student Association?
AMSA is a global organization that exists to provide support for pre-medical students through interactions with other pre-med students. The vision of the organization is to reshape medicine as future physicians as well as to see a world where healthcare is accessible, affordable and supports the diversity of our world.
What classification are you and how long have you been involved with the association?
Currently I am a third year student serving as the secretary. I have been involved with ASMA as a general body member since I was a freshman.
What kind of events or programs are held?
Our AMSA chapter primarily focuses on lectures from physicians and other guest lecturers, general body meetings to ensure our members feel connected within the organization and we also pair with a variety of other student organizations such as Alpha Epsilon Delta and the Student Advocates for Medicine in Politics to provide cross-relationships with other organizations on campus.
I believe this helps our members to become more involved as well as allows our organizations hard work to be seen across a variety of groups around campus. As students in general, our daily lives can be so busy so we always try to make sure our events are something worth taking time out of one's day for which is personally why I love our guest lectures.
This year we had the opportunity to sit in on multiple amazing speakers such as Dr. Arthur M. Kleinman who is a psychiatrist and medical anthropologist at Harvard University. These opportunities allow students to really see what they are working so hard to achieve in the future.
How does the association work to improve medical education and welfare of students involved?
Our organization really works to provide our members with a helpful yet fun and relaxing experience. As pre-med students, our classes can be challenging, as well as dealing with everything else associated with applying to medical school, so it is so nice to know that there is a large group of people available who are also going through the same experiences.
Many of our members are taking the same courses and are able to message in our GroupMe and immediately be connected with someone who can help them with whatever it may be they are needing. It can also be really hard to make time for yourself in school so with doing things like social events I think our members are able to take some downtime and enjoy themselves in a low stress environment.
ASMA nationals also provides so many resources for our students such as national conferences, Medical College Admission Test (MCAT) resources and discounts on various study tools which increases access for our members since many of these tools can be really expensive.
How do you feel that your role in the organization will help you in the future with your career?
My role in the organization is to keep our members informed of everything going on within our organization, take notes at all of our meetings and, of course, to support all of the other members of the executive board as well as our general members.
I feel that my position has allowed me to better understand everything that goes into planning events as well as how to interact with lecturers and make sure things are organized. I think my role in AMSA has made me more articulate in the ways that I handle situations, more comfortable in front of groups of people as well as the opportunity to connect with some of the best people that I have met during my time at Tennessee.
Our president, Aruha Khan, although she may not ever know, has turned out to be my greatest motivator on campus. Seeing the hard work she puts in day in and out, in not just this organization but so many others, along with her classes and alongside all of that being such a light here at Tennessee. I never would have been able to form that connection with her without deciding to serve as the secretary of AMSA.
How does being a member of the organization help students to make connections?
In AMSA, we try to hold events at least once a month in order for our members to stay connected as a group. Whether this be through a coffee social, a lecture or a general meeting it is always nice to reconnect as a group of individuals who are going through similar experiences in terms of educational experiences.
As an executive board, we are working hard to start up a buddy program in which our members are matched with someone possibly going into the same career field, maybe assigned by grade, or other commonalities shared and then having them meet up for coffee, a study day at the library or even just a walk around campus. This will allow for our members to not only meet new people across campus but also choose the type of interaction they want to have.
What kind of jobs or internships are found in the medical field through the association?
Among our organization there are a high number of students looking to attend medical school. However, we also have many students pursuing other medical-related pathways such as nursing, optometry, physical therapy, medical research, dentistry and so many more.
Do you have any examples of students who have or are graduating that this association helped to find work in the medical field?
Just on our executive committee, our beyond amazing president Aruha Khan is about to graduate and will be attending medical school. I, myself, work at the University of Tennessee Medical Center and hope to attend medical school as well. One of our action coordinators, Rachael Hullet, works for East Tennessee Children's Hospital and our other action coordinator, Nicole Nguyen, is a volunteer at UT Medical Center.