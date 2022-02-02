February, also known as Black History Month, is a time of celebration for people across the globe. This month highlights the accomplishments and endurances of Black people throughout time, from those who were wrongfully stolen and enslaved in the United States, to those of modern day.
There are many ways that you can celebrate Black lives, support local Black artists and learn more about Black History Month right here in Knoxville.
17th Annual Black Issues Conference
This year’s Black Issues Conference will feature board certified emergency medicine physician and New York Times bestselling author, Dr. Sampson Davis, with the theme “Black Health Matters: Moving Beyond Awareness to Action.”
This conference is a one day event that allows students, faculty and staff the opportunity to discuss issues impacting the Black community. This year, the conversation will concern the current state of healthcare for African Americans.
This event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 5 in The University of Tennessee’s Student Union. To register, you can visit the Black Issues Conference Page. Registration for this event will close on Feb. 4., so make sure to go ahead and complete this step if you plan to attend.
Rocky Topics: Natural Hair and Beauty
Rocky Topics is a dialogue series hosted in efforts to explore challenging and timely topics. Learn about and celebrate natural hair and beauty with this Rocky Topics session held by the Office of the Dean of Students and the Frieson Black Cultural Center.
This event will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 in Student Union 377A.
Black History Month at Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church
Throughout the month of February, Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church will host an African American leader from the East Knoxville community who will share his or her thoughts on faith, family and the future of East Knoxville.
These talks will take place at 5 p.m each Sunday in the church at 2700 East Magnolia Avenue.
Douglass Day 2022 Plenary Address
Although Frederick Douglass’ exact birth date is unknown, hundreds of thousands of people come together to observe his life, legacy and birthday on Feb. 14 each year. Join Professor Gabrielle Foreman in her address entitled, “Frederick Douglass and the Politics of Trust: Black Organizing, Black Wealth and the Failure of the Freedman’s Bank.”
Foreman is a professor of English, African American Studies and History at Pennsylvania State University. Additionally, she is the founding co-director of the Center for Black Digital Research, #DigBlk, and she holds the Paterno Family Chair of Liberal Arts.
See Foreman’s address at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 in Student Union 270 or fill out the Zoom link form to join virtually.
Black and Boujee
On Feb. 17, the Black Musicians Alliance will be hosting the third annual Black and Boujee showcase, celebrating arts and music created by Black artists. Come out and support local artists of the Knoxville community at 8 p.m. in the Natalie Haslam Music Center’s Sandra G. Powell Recital Hall.
There will also be a livestream for those who cannot make it in-person, but would still like to watch the showcase.