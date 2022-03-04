During the last week of February, the CDC outlined new guidelines based on the risk levels in each state stating that most Americans living in medium or low risk areas can take a break from masks. On Thursday, the CDC said that 90% of Americans live in areas where masks should be optional.
Knox County went from being at high risk to medium risk in only a couple of days.
There are three categories of community COVID-19 level — low, medium and high. People in low risk areas are advised to stay updated on COVID-19 related news and get tested when suspicious of any symptoms.
Residents of medium risk counties, like Knox County, also need to stay up to date, ask their healthcare providers about masks if they are at risk of contracting COVID-19 and get tested. Residents of high risk counties need to do the same as medium risk ones but wear a mask indoors.
This is also means that hospitalization rates are also on a downward trend, which is something that was on a continuous rise at the start of the pandemic in March of 2020.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that anyone can wear a mask if they wish to, and that their priority was watching hospitalization rates and keeping people informed.
“We want to make sure our hospitals are OK and people are not coming in with severe disease,” Walensky said. “Anyone can go to the CDC website, find out the volume of disease in their community and make that decision.”
The new guidelines don’t change rules on public transportation, airports, bus or train stations.
Immunity is on the rise as well with more Americans getting vaccinated and boosted as well as the immunity from previous infection.
Friday morning, Chancellor Donde Plowman sent an email that announced the beginning of the end of specific COVID-19 guidelines on campus. This includes the signage about masks being changed to encourage routine health hygiene and staying at home when students, staff and faculty don’t feel well.
“We will be updating our campus mask signage to reflect broader health messages of staying home if you are not feeling well and practicing good health hygiene,” Plowman said. “Wearing a mask is always an option for any individual who chooses to do so.”
Plowman’s email suggests a transition in campus policy away from campus-wide guidelines and towards individual choice. On campus, the case numbers have dropped to the single digits which mirrored the drop in case numbers in Knoxville itself as the city and state continue to open up.
Dr. Spencer Gregg, director of the Student Health Center, also said that students and faculty are encouraged to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and testing. The Student Health Center offers rapid testing for those showing symptoms as well as some pharmacies in the area, like the Walgreens on Cumberland Avenue.
“Currently, out numbers on campus and in Knox County continue to trend downwards. The university encourages students, faculty, and staff to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and offers free vaccines, boosters and COVID-19 tests at the Student Health Center,” Gregg said.
Information on COVID-19 resources can be found on the Student Health Center’s website as well as UT’s coronavirus website.