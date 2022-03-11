The Student Health Center has been holding vaccine clinics during the pandemic, offering easy access for students to get vaccines, COVID testing and other resources that they may need. One of the recent vaccine clinics was held in the Haslam College of Business.
The vaccine clinics have been useful at the university as vaccination and testing have been encouraged. Students are able to drop by these clinics to get their shots, test kits or just to ask any general questions about their COVID concerns. The clinics are easy to access, this one taking place in the center of the lobby in the Haslam College of Business on Feb. 23.
With the easy access to testing and the increase in those getting vaccinated, many may wonder about the importance of these clinics during this era of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carman North, campus health surveillance coordinator, was present at the Haslam vaccine clinic. She continues her work in order to keep the campus safe and healthy through these clinics, though there has been a decrease in attendance at the clinics.
“Our numbers show that more than 70% of our campus is vaccinated and that our booster rates are likely above the national average,” North said. “With so many people in our campus community already vaccinated, we are giving fewer vaccinations each week. That is to be expected.”
This is a positive sentiment in the face of the virus. However, these clinics and the work of the Student Health Department are still essential on campus. While there is much to be optimistic about, there is still much to be done as we move forward with COVID-19 still present in the world.
North not only encourages vaccination for those who are able and comfortable with getting vaccinated, but she also encourages healthy communication.
“While we are optimistic, we need to keep building on the lessons learned over the last two years as we move forward,” North said. “Communicate about health with the people in your circle – and that’s not just COVID but flu and cold, mono and anything else you may be able to transmit to others.”
North stated that the Student Health Department will continue to make these vaccines and testing convenient for UT students and faculty. There will continue to be free vaccines and testing available 5 days a week as well as options, such as the vaccine clinic and pop-up events, available from the Student Health Center.
The importance of these vaccine clinics is growing with the ever-changing state of the virus. Chancellor Plowman’s recent statement informed many of the new guidelines surrounding masking at the university.
“With our case counts on campus low and our understanding, tools and treatments for COVID-19 continuing to grow, we are coming to a place where we manage COVID on campus much like we manage other illnesses like the flu,” Plowman said.
“COVID-19 rapid tests remain available at the Student Health Center pharmacy and many other pharmacies in our community. The university will continue to provide guidance and resources triggered through the COVID-19 support form. It is up to all of us to make informed decisions about our health.”
Information for these vaccines, testing, clinics and other events can be found through the Student Health Center website.