As students left their early morning classes on Friday, Sept. 15, they were met by some unexpected activists on PED Walkway chanting, flailing signs around and claiming that “birds aren’t real.”
Birds Aren’t Real is an official club at the University of Tennessee with 24 official members but over 150 members on GroupMe and over 360 followers on Instagram. They have many meetings and events, including rallies on PED and painting The Rock.
Many students passing by the rally stopped to read the signs, engage in conversation and take pictures, something the organization highly encourages. One such student was Drew Phillips, a freshman studying marketing.
“The whole birds aren’t real protests are a group that is widely seen by others as weird and, to some, obnoxious,” Phillips said. “But honestly, I think it shows the creativity and freedom UTK offers to its student body. Yes, it’s a shot at ironic comedy and internet humor, but overall, the fact that students can gather and express their beliefs no matter how ironic or ridiculous is good to see on campus.”
While many students believe that the rallies are satire, the students hosting them seem to truly believe in their cause.
Birds Aren’t Real UTK has existed for many years, but was not active until last spring when co-presidents Olivia Judd, a sophomore studying engineering, and Jessie Hosken, a junior studying supply chain management, took over and started hosting events and spreading the word. Hosken created an Instagram account last semester that is growing exponentially.
Judd has been a long-time activist of the Birds Arent Real movement, her journey beginning while she was in high school. Judd, Hosken and their club members believe in statements made by a U.S. government whistleblower — statements that claim the U.S. government and CIA were in collaboration on an experiment to make birds into drones to spy on the American people.
These statements date back to the 50s, and they claim that these whistleblower accounts led to what they believe is the government-planned assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963 because he tried to stop the experiment.
They claim that the Eisenhower Administration signed off on official documents pertaining to the experiment, but it was not until 2001 that the technology was advanced enough to carry out the experiment fully.
“I do believe I’ve made a difference being a part of this group,” Hosken said. “I hope to continue to spread the feathered gospel and reach even more people.”
Depending on which club member you ask, not all birds are government drones, but most are, especially in America.
“I believe that some other countries could have real birds flying around,” Hosken said. “But I would not be surprised if other governments also replaced their birds with drones.”
Although the Birds Aren’t Real movement has seen many criticisms over the years and has been associated with extreme right-wing conspiracy theorists, the club at UT is not associated with politics and conspiracies: they just wish to spread what they believe is the truth.
Through their rallies, Birds Aren’t Real UTK hopes that they can expand their club and spread their truth or, at the very least, bring smiles to fellow students’ faces.
“Since we are new to this, we only have co-presidents, again, Jessie and myself. I hope as the club grows, we can split the work and have officers for social media and events and whatnot,” Judd said.
For those interested in joining the club and spreading the word, you can follow the group on Instagram @birdsarentrealutk and click on the link in their bio to join their GroupMe.
“We send info, debate topics over birds and it's starting to feel like a real community,” Judd said. “Regardless of political or religious opinions, the one thing people can agree on is that birds aren't real.”
