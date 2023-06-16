About a year ago a man came to Allan Houston, associate professor at the Ames AgResearch and Education Center. The man wanted to join the Ames Deer Hunting Club. According to Houston, the man had never hunted and was eager to learn.
"He was well into his 30s, and I was curious to know what brought him to hunting this late in the game,” Houston said. “He said, 'I have been in the outdoors all of my life, hiking, taking pictures. I was having a great experience. But, I noticed hunters seemed to have the rest of it, something more and deeper. I want to see what that might be.'"
Houston says that "something more” — what he calls connection through experience — is as much at risk as the environment he and others at UT have been conserving for years. From the loss of quail and their nests to construction, to global commerce bringing new, tree-killing insects, change keeps researchers and professionals hard at work preserving what is native to Tennessee. But their effort to maintain an authentic link to the land isn't going unnoticed.
On May 19, the Tennessee Wildlife Federation honored three UT professors with their 58th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards, recognizing them for dedication to their fields in a ceremony on Endangered Species Day.
David Mercker, an Institute of Agriculture extension specialist based in Jackson, Tennessee received Conservation Communicator of the Year. Houston, who is also a UTIA research director at Ames in Grand Junction, received Forest Conservationist of the Year.
The federation awarded the late David Etnier Water Conservationist of the Year. Etnier taught in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology in Knoxville from 1965 to 2001. He discovered hundreds of new species and has several named after him. He began the Etnier Ichthyological Collection, a resource that now has over 450,000 specimens and the most native Appalachian fish in the world, used by government agencies and nonprofits. Etnier passed away May 17, just before the award ceremony.
Mercker teaches in all 95 counties in Tennessee, talking to everyone from children to adult landowners and other professionals about sustainable forestry practices.
"It might be in a state forest one day, it might be a city park the next, it might be in the basement of a community center the next," Mercker said. "Wherever people ask me to teach."
He compared consulting on private forests to a doctor seeing a patient.
“Private landowners are a diverse group, and some are actively engaged in managing their forest land," Mercker said. "Some are new and know very little about it, so you have to meet the landowner where they are and assist them.”
Mercker started the YouTube channel Back Porch Forestry during the pandemic, covering tree identification, how to attract wildlife, timber marketing, taxes and other diverse topics. Locals, newcomers and viewers from other countries have all left him glowing comments.
"This was a humbling honor and affirmation that the efforts to promote forest management have been appreciated," Mercker said about the award.
Houston’s job has similar breadth. He said the range across all aspects of land, timber, wildlife, equipment and people management is one of its charms. He is currently working on regenerating hardwood forests, saving deer from chronic wasting disease and studying small mammals, though he said at any given moment, "something new might cook up."
"You always register surprise, first," Houston said about the award. "It is followed with a slow revelation seeping around the edges that someone has been watching. And this is followed with the realization that an organization with the stature of the Tennessee Wildlife Federation says, 'OK, this guy will do.'”
He described himself as enormously gratified and said he shares credit with every person he has ever worked with.
"It causes a man to put his hat in his hands and step back with a big 'thank you,'” Houston said.
Etnier’s most high-profile event was finding the snail darter, an endangered fish that ended up pausing construction of a TVA dam and launching a case that went to the Supreme Court. Etnier discovered the fish in August of 1973, four months before the Endangered Species Act was signed, which required the government to step in if any federal agency projects would harm the environment. A UT law student and law professor sued TVA. Congress amended the act in 1978 and the dam was eventually built, but last year the snail darter was removed from the endangered list.
UT's conservation efforts date back to even before the 1970s. The Tree Improvement Program became a partnership between the Institute of Agriculture and the state in 1966 in order to share knowledge. The conservation part of the program saves the genes of five tree species with less than 100 locations and/or that total less than 3,000: the American chestnut, the butternut, the Fraser fir, Harbison’s hawthorn and the sand post oak. The program also recently celebrated 25 years of partnering with the Jack Daniel distillery in Lynchburg. Jack Daniel donated land for UT's use and works with the university on the trees involved in making the whiskey and the barrels.
In 2019, the university became the first institution to enroll in The Nature Conservancy's Working Woodlands, giving the nonprofit access to 11,400 acres of UTIA land to develop climate smart forestry. UT's Center for Renewable Carbon also promotes climate smart forestry and has been finding biosolutions for the economy since 2010.
Houston said the eastern hardwood forest particularly is getting older, losing quality and is failing to grow. He and Scott Shlarbaum, professor and leader of the Tree Improvement Program, are developing genes in oak trees to increase growth and wildlife benefits. They're also studying artificial regeneration to plant different species together in the best mix.
"The typical day never occurs," Houston said. "On this single day, already, I have talked to two timber buyers, one interested in ash, the other white oak. And before the day is out, I will try to have a chat with a pine logging operation active. I have been on the phone and computer as we get another CWD research project off the ground... I have a crew of folks working in the hardwood seed orchards and precision hardwood forestry regeneration plots, and my colleague will be here tomorrow as we design future work...
"And, a tractor broke down.
"Tomorrow will be totally different. I just don’t know how yet. Maybe we will get that tractor up and running again by then."
Houston teaches a class on silviculture, or tree cultivation, as well. He called Ames one of the most complex ecological systems on Earth.
"Working at Ames and in a hardwood and pine forest which is spread from a river’s edge to the high and dry uplands gives exposure to a forested laboratory," Houston said. "I tell these students, 'learn your silviculture here, and you will be able to apply it anywhere.'”
One of Etnier's students has been using his knowledge less than three miles from campus. J. R. Shute founded Conservation Fisheries, Inc., which repopulates local endangered fish and breeds rare species, in 1986, two years after studying with the professor. Etnier served on the board, as well as on the boards of several other nonprofit organizations, and J.R. Shute and his wife Peggy Shute accepted the award on his behalf.
"We were really honored," J.R. Shute said. “Liz (Etnier’s wife) was going to go up there with one of his kids but he passed away the day before, so we said we’ll be happy to go.”
Etnier advised both J. R. Shute and Peggy Shute on their master’s degrees in Zoology, which they received in 1984. J. R. said the Shutes and the Etniers were friends for the next 40 years.
“He was the best I ever had,” J. R. Shute said about the professor. “He was truly a naturalist, which there are not many of those left… When we would go out in the field with him, I learned about birds. He was a great birder. We learned about fishes, crayfishes, insects. It was just such a well-rounded education.”
J. R. Shute said Etnier was always an advisor to his organization and would give them good locations or habitat descriptions to find certain fishes and help them monitor some of the rarer species.
Today's students have many opportunities to get involved outside the classroom. Under the Office of Sustainability, several committees welcome student ideas, including the Committee on the Campus Environment. The office also highlights a handful of more than 40 organizations, such as Students Promoting Environmental Action in Knoxville (SPEAK) and Plastic Free UT.
As for the future, Houston was confident in Tennessee state officials' direction and thought the move from a Department of Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries to the School of Natural Resources was a great step.
"This is the harbinger of heightened stature and awareness," Houston said.
And UT is still adding to its initiatives.
The Tennessee Riverline Partnership started as a College of Architecture and Design project in 2016 to create a trail system along the Tennessee River from East Tennessee to Alabama and Kentucky. UTIA, the Herbert College of Agriculture, the School of Landscape Architecture and the Department of Plant Sciences have joined and outside organizations have been collaborating since 2019. The partnership has designated 20 communities so far as pilot "RiverTowns" and focuses on ecological stewardship in addition to economic and social goals.
According to Mercker, all of those goals can coexist.
“I'm here to manage the forest for the greatest good for the greatest number in the long run,” Mercker said, quoting Gifford Pinchot, the first chief of the Forest Service. “We’ve got 8.5 billion people on the planet, and that’s 8.5 billion people that need natural resources every day to function. And so my role is to make sure… they’ll be around for future generations.
“We should be turning to renewable resources to meet our needs.”
Houston mentioned the same.
"While preservation has its place in conservation because some things in a system can simply go away and not be restored, conservation also can include wisely extracting what can be renewed in a continual stream of take and give,” Houston said.
Houston hopes that people can return to the woods and said nothing duplicates the values learned in hunting and fishing. He said his daughter recently talked to a woman who was thinking about how it would be to raise a family in the country, similar to Ames.
"She told the woman, 'You will find when they leave here someday, they will be sure they have some way to do as much as possible to re-create this.'”
