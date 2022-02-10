Getting into medical school isn’t easy, and those on the pre-med track are among some of the students with the most difficult coursework. The pandemic that has been on-going for almost three years, hasn’t made it any easier either. From studying for classes and the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT) to going through interviews, it has been a long and tiring process for many.
Last year alone, 239 UT students applied to medical schools across the country.
Some schools are seeing a surge in applicants due to the pandemic and the increased need for those in the medical field to care for patients. This also makes the admissions process more competitive than in recent years.
This is likely due to students feeling inspired throughout the pandemic as there were many medical moments that were vital, such as the development of tests and vaccines. Some might have even felt inspired by the “Fauci Effect” caused by Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been the face and a leading voice of the pandemic.
One major change to the application and admissions process is that many schools are offering online options for interviews. With the majority of the world being online for schools and meetings, it seems that this was the best option for those applying.
Offering hybrid options allows for all parties to feel safe and comfortable while still having an equal shot at getting into their school of choice. According to a Kaplan survey, about 88% of medicals schools offer these types of options.
This is something that will, most likely, stick around for a while and it helps with access as well as equity, according to Petros Minasi, senior director of pre-health programs at Kaplan.
“COVID’s impact on the medical school admissions landscape is unprecedented and will likely be felt for years to come. With applications predicted to remain at near record levels, it means that future doctors will need an extra strong application overall, from a high MCAT score to a solid GPA, to a compelling personal statement,” Minasi said.
“Having the option of an online interview will likely come as a big relief to prospective students, who can often spend $10,000 or more traveling from one part of the country to the other for in-person interviews.”
Minasi offered a few tips for those who have interviews. He encouraged students to make sure they’re prepared by dressing and acting professionally, even if they're on a Zoom call. He also said if asked about a current event that is medical based or ethical, students should have a general idea, but don’t necessarily need to know everything. Mock interviews with an advisor can also be helpful.
At the start of the pandemic, the MCAT exam was shortened since many had to cancel due to COVID-19. This year, the exam is its usual seven and a half hours long. Right now, the biggest dealbreaker for medical schools is low exam scores, so those at Kaplan as well as other students on the pre-med track recommend preparing as early as possible in whatever way is most beneficial to the individual student.
Iris Fleming is a junior in neuroscience and psychology who is currently prepping for the MCAT so that she can attend medical school and pursue a career in psychiatry upon graduating. She said she is nervous about taking the exam as she doesn’t feel prepared for it.
“I think the pandemic has definitely affected the way I study and I'm sure the way other people do as well,” Fleming said. “Online classes made learning difficult and…checking out mentally very easy. It's been hard to get myself back on the grind.”
“Pre-med courses leave barely any time to commit to the MCAT itself, which I feel defeats the entire purpose of taking pre-med courses, you know? If you spend all your time on the class itself and not what the class is meant to prepare you for, it's kind of an oxymoron.”
Fleming said that she does think that hybrid options for interviews will stick around as long as COVID-19 and the different variants do, but she likes knowing that there are options.
As far as studying goes, Fleming said that she uses flashcards and books to study right now. When asked about any advice she’d give, she said that she’s “the one who should be receiving the advice.”
Fleming is most likely among any who might feel a bit lost during this preparation time for the MCAT, but there are a lot of different resources one can use, such as free online tests through MCAT Self Prep and other prep material available through resources like Kaplan.