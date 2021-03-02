As many STEM majors know, the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is one of the nation’s leading multi-program science and technology research centers. Sponsored by the Department of Energy, the ORNL is managed and operated by UT-Battelle, a joint effort between UT and Battelle Memorial University.
Due to this management responsibility and the various UT personnel involved in scientific research and development, UT has long been closely associated with the ORNL. But, currently in development is a program which will take this relationship a step further.
The Oak Ridge Institute (ORI) at the University of Tennessee is designed to be a direct talent pipeline between the University and the ORNL, in order to create a top-tier refinery of scientists and engineers. Recently, the ORI found its first executive director in Joan Bienvenue.
Originally from Auburn, New Hampshire, Bienvenue has studied at multiple colleges and universities throughout her life. She says this is something that “helps (her) have a good perspective on lots of different student experiences.”
After first attending Rivier University to obtain her undergraduate degree in chemistry, Mrs. Bienvenue went on to attain both a Masters of Science in forensic science and a certificate in fire science from the University of New Haven all while working full time in pharmaceutical research during the day and going to school at night.
Next, Bienvenue completed her Ph.D. in bioanalytical chemistry at the University of Virginia. Finally, after a few years away from schooling, she decided to go back yet again.
“I decided I needed an MBA to help with the job I was doing at the time and for my future career,” Bienvenue said.
So, she returned to achieve her BA at the University of Mary Washington, again while working a full time job, and now raising children.
Although new to the University of Tennessee, Bienvenue has a long history developing high level programs for educational institutes. Throughout her career, she has worked on research at both Bayer pharmaceuticals and for the FBI as a supervisor at the AFDIL (Armed Forces DNA Identification Laboratory). She has been additionally been a program manager at Lockheed Martin and a senior executive director of the Applied Research Institute at the University of Virginia.
In her position at UVA, Bienvenue took charge of the then two-year-old program in 2013 and has spent the past seven and a half years building the program to the high level of success it holds today.
Bienvenue is excited to be a part of the ORI program and believes that it will create new opportunities, not just for research but also for workforce development and academic experiences. She believes it will ultimately have a positive economic and social impact in a variety of areas.
“While we are just beginning to think about how to build new academic and research programs, I think students should expect unique experiences in both, opportunities to get outside of traditional degree paths and requirements and build new learning experiences that prepare them uniquely for jobs and careers that are only now emerging and may not exist yet,” Bienvenue said.
Bienvenue is hopeful that the ORI will “create a new model for innovation,” and looks forward to working with students.
“I will be looking to students to understand what excites them about learning, where we can develop interdisciplinary programs, and new opportunities to engage with ORNL, UTK, industry and beyond,” Bienvenue said.
Beyond the professional sphere, Bienvenue enjoys spending time with her husband, her two children (now 11 and 9) and running. She is a marathon runner, a trait which she says “helps (her) in all areas of life and work.”
UT’s Vice Chancellor for Research Deborah Crawford is excited for the arrival of Bienvenue as the ORI’s executive director.
“My colleagues and I are looking forward to working with Dr. Bienvenue to burnish Tennessee’s reputation as a global leader in science and technology,” Crawford said.
“From groundbreaking discoveries to innovative workforce development programs, the Oak Ridge Institute at the University of Tennessee promises to distinguish our university and our state for many years to come.”