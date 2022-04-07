The Howard Baker Center for Public Policy hosted UT professor Louis Gross, director of The Institute for Environmental Modeling (TIEM) and director emeritus of the National Institute for Mathematical and Biological Synthesis (NIMBioS), for a lecture on climate change and behavioral modeling on Thursday.
The lecture, titled “A Rational Basis for Hope: Human Behavior Modeling and Climate Change,” was Gross’ final research lecture after more than 40 years at the University of Tennessee, as he will be retiring this June.
The lecture was a part of the energy and environmental forum, which focuses on teaching the importance of renewable energy and climate change to other disciplines across campus. Professor Charles Sims, director for the energy and environmental policy program, stressed the importance of keeping these conversations open.
“There's loads of opportunities for us to talk within our own discipline but it is very enlightening when you start talking about things with other disciplines to see how they respond and react,” Sims said.
Professor Gross graduated with his PhD from Cornell University in 1979, after which he joined the UT staff. He has had an extensive career, which includes authoring and editing several books on mathematics as well as ecology. Gross is currently the director of The Institute for Environmental Modeling, which has been in operation for almost 24 years.
Gross shared his vast knowledge of environmental and human behavior modeling at Thursday’s lecture. His discussion examined how human behavior and social systems can be linked with climate change, and how this presents rational evidence that there is still hope for the planet.
“A rational basis means that there is a formal way of looking at the science that was underlying the connections between climate and the plans that impact the future, and pulling it all together so that there is a rational basis for saying what will happen in the future,” Gross said.
Gross wants to teach people that there is still hope for the planet, and that human behavior models can help us recognize and understand what steps we can take. There are those that have given up hope that anything can be done, yet many will not give up the fight.
“There is a pushback towards the doom and gloom attitude. The real question is, is there a way that science can prove it is not as bad as some of the public perception might be?” Gross said.
A common question that many people ask after climate change lectures is whether or not there is something the average person can do individually to stop the furthering of climate change. To answer this, Gross told the audience to look outward towards our politicians, as they are the people who can enact genuine change.
“Unfortunately, until there is a strong political will for there to be a significant change, there most likely will not be,” Gross said.
The distrust in scientific leadership in recent years was discussed as well. More people will begin to support and believe in climate change when they witness a respected prominent community member discuss the issue.
“When you ask people who the scientifically trained person that they most respect, it's the meteorologist on their local TV station,” Gross said.
The work Gross has accomplished over the past 40 years has been incredibly significant to the University of Tennessee, and his colleagues say he will be very missed by the faculty and staff.
Gross will be honored at graduation this May with the Macebearer Award, the highest honor awarded to UT faculty, for his dedication to the school and its students.