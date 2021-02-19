VolCards and buildings on campus are undergoing electronic upgrades to improve security on campus.
The cards will now be vertically printed to be compatible with the electronic readers throughout campus. If you have an older version of the card, you can update it at the VolCard Office.
It is easy to add VolCard to your smartphone and allows you to use your mobile device in place of your physical card.
While the card can already be added to Apple Wallets and Apple Watches, the capability for Android mobiles will be available soon. These updates are necessary for the usability for all mobile devices and more secure credentials.
It is important that Android phone users realize they now have the option of a digital VolCard -- which has never existed before.
Joe Carriker, the UT director of electronic security, explained how this will keep everyone safer.
“It makes the personal data on the ID card more secure on a mobile device. It allows the user to have a versatile tool that will work with the various methods that you use your ID Card for including gaining access to a secured space using a card reader,” Carriker said.
Physical keys are going to be discontinued and the locks on building doors will be changed. Any old keys should be returned to the university at the Key Shop. The building hardware will be modified to be electronically compatible. A key should not be used when attempting to open a door.
Bill Strickland, the UT director of operational services, offered insight into the upgrades.
“This is more secure than a magstripe on the back of an ID card. It is also more secure than the encrypted chip on a card because we feel that patrons are less likely to lend a friend their cell phone than a card,” Strickland said.
The doors will electronically lock and unlock on a schedule or by VolCard activation. If you lose your card or your card is stolen, report it to the VolCard Office. You can also call Central Alarm at 865-974-0808 to have your card deactivated to prevent people who are unauthorized from entering any buildings.
The safety and security measures students should be aware of include knowing how to lock your area in the event of an emergency, Barricade Switches must only be used in the event of an emergency to secure your area and also knowing how to use your VolCard at designated spaces to unlock and lock the doors for use.
UT Facilities and UT Public Safety are working to add electronic doors on building parameters of all administrative buildings where they currently do not exist. Administrative buildings will be updated in the spring semester.
Strickland went on to further explain the necessity of these updates.
“We are the beta site tester for our vendor Cbord and are happy to be close to deploying this option. The VolCard Office is working closely with campus units such as UT Housing, Central Alarm and UT Libraries. When these groups do add readers, they will be able to take full advantage of the functionality,” Strickland said.
Carriker emphasized the importance of these safety measures.
“Students, faculty and staff need to be aware that they can use their mobile device credential where there is card access. They also need to make sure they are not propping doors for each other,” Carriker said.
If a physical key were to be used on a building that was intended to have the VolCard used for access, it would trigger an alarm and report the instance to the UT Police Department. Also, if a door were to be propped open, an alarm would be reported to the UT Police Department.