On Tuesday afternoon, UTPD made three arrests in connection with numerous reports of individuals being shot with Airsoft guns or Orbeez pellet pistols from moving vehicles.
Each of the three individuals arrested were teenaged males. Winston Hardin, 19, was arrested and charged with simple assault — a misdemeanor — and tampering with evidence — a felony. Ismail Ndayiziga, 18, was also arrested and charged with simple assault and tampering with evidence. Amarion Holmes, 19, was arrested and charged with simple assault.
According to the UT System directory, none of the three individuals arrested are UT students.
UTPD said the incidents appear to be part of a social media trend, spread primarily on TikTok, where users are encouraged to drive around shooting pedestrians with hydrogel or plastic pellets.
Though the simple assaults have been widespread, police were first alerted to the trend with two reports on Feb. 11, one from a student who had been shot on her eyelid and had experienced swelling.
In a statement online, UTPD warned potential perpetrators from participating in the trend, which could prove dangerous to those wielding the Airsoft or Orbeez guns.
“You may see this as a game but the person at which you’re shooting an Airsoft or Orbeez pellet pistol may perceive your actions as a deadly threat and respond as such,” the statement said.
The investigation into the incidents are ongoing and more details are expected to be released.