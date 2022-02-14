On Friday, Feb. 11, two students reported to UTPD that they had been shot with an airsoft gun or an Orbeez pellet pistol by individuals in moving vehicles while they were walking on campus.
The first incident early Friday involved a student who reported being shot on her upper eyelid while she and her boyfriend walked from Carrick Hall to Massey Hall. The second incident occurred Friday night, when a student was reportedly shot with a BB gun outside Fred Brown Hall and again near Cumberland Avenue.
The student said the perpetrators were two males driving a white sedan.
In a statement, UTPD said the incidents appear to be part of a social media trend. UTPD also said the incidents are under investigation and that the offenders will potentially face criminal prosecution.
“We want to make our students aware that engaging in this type of behavior is a crime,” the statement said. “You could be charged with simple assault or a more serious crime should the victim sustain serious bodily injury.”
The statement invoked City of Knoxville ordinance 19-109, which prohibits the “discharge of air guns, spring guns, etc.,” and which states that it is “unlawful for any person to fire or discharge any air gun or air pistol, spring gun or spring pistol, or other device or firearm which is calculated or intended to propel or project a bullet, pellet, air or similar projectile, within the city.”
UTPD further warned students from engaging in similar activity due to potential risk to perpetrators.
“You may see this as a game but the person at which you’re shooting an airsoft or Orbeez pellet pistol may perceive your actions as a deadly threat and respond as such,” UTPD said.
UTPD encouraged students to call the department at 865-974-3114, and to make use of safety resources, including the LiveSafe mobile app.