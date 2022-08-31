During the first full week of school, UT Police responded to an incident of attempted robbery against a student walking on a sidewalk along the Lake Avenue Parking Garage.
At around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, the student reported to police that they were approached by “an older individual wearing a black hoodie and black pants,” according to a safety notice from Clery Compliance.
The individual attempted to forcibly rob the student, who was able to flee the scene and call police after spraying the offender with pepper spray. Officers could not immediately locate the suspect and UTPD continues to investigate the incident.
Suspicious or criminal activity can be reported through LiveSafe, the campus public safety app, as well as by calling the UTPD emergency number at (865) 974-3111.
Those concerned for campus safety can download LiveSafe and monitor the UT Crime Log. The Clery Act requires colleges to disclose crime reports, statistics and safety tips in the interest of public safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.